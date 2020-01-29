A committee working to establish a legacy tourism destination project within the Town of Tignish is looking to acquire two parcels of land from the Tignish Co-op.
Co-op members were invited to attend an information meeting organized by the board of directors on the proposed Tignish Olde Town Village at the Tignish Parish Centre on Jan. 20.
The project would involve reproducing old buildings that once existed in Tignish to create a cultural and heritage site in the heart of the town. Another feature would be an open air market where local growers, artisans, crafts people and others could sell goods to locals and tourists alike.
The proposed spot for the village would be on land between Dalton Avenue and Spring Lane.
The committee is asking the Tignish Co-op, through its membership, to approve the acquisition of two parcels of land owned by the Co-op for the project.
One parcel of land is located behind Shirley’s Cafe, next to Bertha’s Bottle Exchange. The other is a strip of land at the end of Spring Lane.
Both parcels of land would allow main road access for the proposed tourism project from Dalton Avenue and from Spring Lane to Church Street, where the main entrance to the village would be created.
“This parcel of land is an asset to the co-operative, of course, but presently not in use and not producing any revenue and the proposal could create development in our town and create jobs along with the growth of more shoppers in shopping in our facilities, so we felt the membership should be involved, informed and provide feedback that we need,” said Tignish Co-op board president Ruby Arsenault before handing over the microphone to Tignish Olde Town Village committee member Al Way.
A few years ago Mr Way learned from fellow committee member and general manager of Tignish Initiatives, Anne Arsenault, every summer season, on average, between 40,000 to 50,000 people travel through Tignish on their way to visit the centre in North Cape.
Mr Way said the Tignish Olde Town Village project will be an attempted to find a way to make those travellers stop within the town limits before carrying onto North Cape or to the Stompin’ Tom Centre in Skinners Pond.
“If we can get them to stop, then they will spend money,” he said.
Committee member Harley Perry has agreed to donate a significant portion of the property needed for the project and the plan is to have Tignish Initiatives take over the development once its built to own and operate.
The committee also includes Mr Way’s wife, Faye LeClair ,and Judy Morrissey Richard.
Mr Way said the committee has spoken with both levels of government as they hope to source the funding for the project through provincial and federal government grants.
Right now, the committee is only seeking a commitment from the Co-op to either sell or donate the lands to them if they manage to secure the funding for the project, said Mr Way.
A favourable response from the Co-op and it’s membership would allow the committee to move forward onto the next phase of the project, which would be getting a feasibility study completed.
Mr Way said the project has the opportunity to create many economic spin offs for the region and has the potential to inject $1-2 million dollars into the local economy.
Cora Gaudet-Shea said Tignish needs something like this project to help draw people to the community.
“My opinion is if we can utilize something to make our community grow and bring more people here, we soon better do something,” said the Tignish Co-op board member.
Dale Gaudet suggested if the membership decides to sell these parcels of land to the committee and the project doesn’t succeed, then the Co-op should have the first opportunity to repurchase the land.
“A lot of people have tried this, and I commend you for trying this, and if it takes off great, but you know want, if in 15 years this doesn’t work, I’ve seen in places where something like this was tried, but didn’t work, (and) they just sold it to a private person afterwards,” he said. “I think if the Co-op sells the land or donates it, in the end if it doesn’t work, we get the first shot at getting it back.”
Ed Gallant said he thinks the project is a good idea, but doesn’t think the Co-op is in a financial position to donate the parcels of land to the committee.
Mr Way said no decision has been made on how the Co-op land would be transferred to the committee if the membership agreed to the proposal.
“The first part is the Co-op would have the ability to commit the land, because until we have the commitment we can’t do the feasibility study.”
Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard said the town has committed to doing the sidewalks, the sewer and the water if the project goes ahead.
“This project is only going to go ahead based on the feasibility study, but we have to have a feasibility study done to see whether or not it’s even going to be viable,” she said. “Until that is done, everything is conditional.”
Mr Way said the volunteer committee overseeing the project doesn’t have any financial stake in the endeavour.
“The group of us are doing this for the betterment of Tignish and believe creating Tignish Olde Town Village will recognize the heritage of Tignish,” he said. “To build something that will last for generations.”
Ruby Arsenault said the Co-op board would be meeting in the next few weeks to review everything that was discussed during the information session.
“If the board decides to go any further, then we have to have a membership vote,” she said. “So then there would be a special membership meeting that would be called and people would have to come and vote.”
