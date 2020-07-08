The feedback the Tignish Co-op and the Tignish Community Member Relations has received for their annual beach rock hunt has been overwhelming, says the member relations representative.
“People of all ages took to the beach in search of these valuable rocks,” said Paulette Arsenault. “Many mentioned they had the opportunity to go to beaches they had never visited before and many said they went out as multi-generation family groups looking for the rocks. It was a great opportunity to spend quality time together and to enjoy a lot of laughs doing so.”
Three years ago, Ms Arsenault was approached by Tignish Co-op General Manager Darren McKinnon with an idea about doing a family beach rock to promote family time and the beaches of Western PEI.
Each rock had a dollar value and depicted the logos of the Tignish Co-op, Home Hardware and one bonus yellow rock for Member Relations.
“It was heartwarming to see so many families out looking for the logo rocks,” said Ms Arsenault.
With the pandemic still going on, the Co-op and Member Relations wanted to once again do something this year to promote the western end of the Island and it was decided to do yet another year of the popular beach rock hunt.
“We hope that people from all over our small Island, which is thankfully COVID free, will make an effort to come to Western PEI, visit our beaches and see all that we have to offer,” said Ms Arsenault. “We live in a great province and West Prince is such a welcoming area to visit with super beaches, great accommodations and restaurants and, of course, the wonderful Tignish Co-op and it’s Home Hardware stores.”
The rock hunt begins the weekend of July 10 and will end on Sept. 5, which will be the last date the rocks will be honoured for prizes. There will be five blue Co-op rocks, five red Home Hardware rocks and one yellow Member Relations. Rocks will be hidden on beaches in Western PEI, including West Point, Skinners Pond and areas in between as well as Dunahoe to Alberton and areas in between.
“We hope families will enjoy participating this year once again,” said Ms Arsenault.
