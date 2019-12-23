The Tignish Co-op is getting out of the home heating delivery business.
The Co-op is currently finalizing a deal that will see the assets from their home heat and wholesale fuel division transfer to another company.
Since the deal is still in the process of being finalized, Darren MacKinnon, the general manager of the Tignish Co-op, couldn’t confirm which company would be taking over the fuel division from the Co-op.
He did say, barring an issues, the transition date would be Jan. 17. The Co-op’s service station, the Shell Gas Bar, is not part of the sale and remains an asset of the Tignish Co-op.
Mr MacKinnon said the Co-op’s membership approved the transfer during a special membership meeting on Dec. 4. Letters have also been sent out to members informing them of the pending transition.
Mr MacKinnon said there was a lot of factors to why the Co-op decided to step away from home heating delivery.
“A major factor is a declining volume and required asset investment,” he said. “The return is just not there on the investment that would be required to keep the division sustainable.”
He added the bulk fuel industry is seeing huge changes as well.
“Basically, the changes are derived from the efficiency of heating and heating has changed over the years,” he said. “There are a lot of factors that are involved.”
Mr MacKinnon said the Co-op has to continually look at ways to protect the future of the business.
“We have to review all components of our business to ensure they are contributing positively to the overall cooperative,” he said. “We are dealing with a cooperative business, which is cooperatively owned and operated by numerous members. We’re entrusted with the management and leadership, through the board of directors, to ensure that good decision making is being made and that communication is made to our members in terms of any changes to our business and we’ve done that and we’ve received back the direction we need to continue on with the changes that have been proposed.”
The home heat and wholesale fuel division includes two trucks and one employee. Mr MacKinnon said a component of the transfer is that staff member has an opportunity for employment with the new company taking over the service from the Tignish Co-op.
“There will be an option there for them, but it will be up to the employee if they want to go,” said Mr MacKinnon.
Mr MacKinnon said members who receive home heating oil from Tignish Co-op will not see any interruption in service ‘what-so-ever’ when the switch over takes place.
“All that should change is the colour of a truck, everything else should be fine,” he said. “We are working very diligently, our staff at the Co-op, and we are under a strict mandate from the board to ensure the transition is smooth and there will be no interrupted. It’s business as usual, only the member will be dealing with a new supply partner.”
Mr MacKinnon added people can continue to pay their oil bill at the Tignish Co-op as the store will have a payment depot for the new provider.
Mr MacKinnon said members realize the pending transition was necessary.
“We have to look at the age of our assets that we are dealing with, both our delivering and storage assets, and you’re talking about a huge investment in order to keep them up to environmental standards and when you are dealing with environmental standards, you have to have equipment that’s to standard when you are dealing with heating oil and if not you have to invest and if you are not willing to invest you have to make some decisions.”
Mr MacKinnon said the Tignish Co-op has been offering home heating delivery for approximately 54 years.
“What we’re trying to do is protect the service to our members,” he said. “It’s just we are not able to provide it in efficient manner that makes sense financially for the Co-op, so we’re looking to another partner to do so... We’re not going to be providing the oil but at least we are working with a partner that will be able to and be able to deliver as good or better service that we were able to deliver.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.