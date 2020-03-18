Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard updated Tignish council on her proposed idea of recruiting residents from outside the municipality to sit on the town’s emergency measures committee.
She suggested at the council’s meeting in February about asking volunteers from the surrounding fire district - North Cape, Seacow Pond, Nail Pond and Skinners Pond - to join the EMO committee. Mayor Allan McInnis also suggested at the February meeting asking the incorporated areas of St Felix and Tignish Shore to have representatives on the committee as well.
“Any incorporated area outside of our municipality we would have to pass a bylaw,” Ms Morrissey Richard told council at their monthly meeting on March 9.
Municipal Affairs has already sent CAO Chancey Gaudette an example of the bylaw the town would have to pass.
“Basically, all it is, it’s just to show that we’re sharing services,” said Ms Morrissey Richard.
Incorporated areas, like St Felix or Tignish Shore, would present the proposed bylaw at their council meeting and would have to pass a resolution adopting the bylaw. Tignish council would have to go through the same process.
Ms Morrissey Richard said she has spoken with St Felix about the possible idea, reassuring them this has nothing do with amalgamating.
“It’s basically because they are in our fire district... This is why we want representation of all these areas to sit on the committee,” she explained. “If there’s another Hurricane Dorian, instead of us going all around the area to see if somebody needs something, we can just pick up the phone.”
As for unincorporated areas, Ms Morrissey Richard said she can just recruit representatives from those communities to join the committee.
“I’ve already spoken to a few people who are interested,” she said. “I’m trying to handpick people that have experience in different areas.”
