It was back to business as usual for Tignish as councillors met in-person for the first time since March on July 13.
Mayor Allan McInnis said he was glad councillors were able to start having their meetings again following the long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve done well since March, as efficiently as we could,” he said, adding he’s confident council would continue to handle the situation if there was another lockdown. “It’s been working, as far as I’m concerned, really well, the way we have had handle ourselves through the pandemic.”
Mr McInnis acknowledged the work from Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard, the chair of the town’s EMO committee, and CAO Chancey Gaudette.
“I got some comments out in the public how much they appreciated Judy, myself and the rest of council on doing their due diligence on taking care of the town,” said the mayor.
Sam Arsenault, chair of the economic development committee, updated councillors with the latest on the recreation facility project.
Mr Arsenault passed around conceptual drawings of the proposed facility and filled the council in on the continued exploration of funding options for the project.
One possible funding source could be the Sustainable Communities Initiative that was recently announced by the provincial government. Council would like to build a net-zero facility and this new initiative could help to provide funding for such a project.
Mr Arsenault suggested arranging a meeting with PEI’s Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Steven Myers could be a great first step.
Mr Arsenault will also be looking at a program through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities that is geared towards green energy construction.
“There’s more programs popping up that might suit what we are trying to build and construct here,” he said.
The ongoing issue of speeding in the town was also discussed by council.
The discussion began with Mr McInnis informing council he’s spoken to the RCMP about the continued situation of vehicles leaving black tire marks on the pavement at St Simon and St Jude Church’s parking lot.
“Residents have talked to me about it and they are very disgusted with what is going on up around the church,” he said. “There’s plenty of places to park. You don’t need to go on up there throw garbage and make black marks in the parking lot and on the road.”
This led Councillor Angel Murphy to voice her concerns about speeding in the community.
She would like to see the RCMP make a better an effort at catching drivers who are speeding within the community after reading the police report from April and May, which only recorded officers issuing one speeding ticket for each of those months.
“Down Dalton Avenue is a disgrace,” she said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous they are not catching more.”
The mayor said he would reach out to the RCMP to discuss the speeding issue.
The meeting ended with Mr McInnis switching up his council by making Ms Morrissey Richard deputy mayor, which was previously held by Ms Murphy.
“With Judy being EMO and being deputy mayor, it gives her a little more power to make decisions,” said the mayor.
Council presented its draft budget prior to the monthly meeting. The town is projecting to present a balance budget with no surplus. Taxes will remain the same, with 0.65 for non-commercial properties and $1.02 for commercial properties.
Council will pass the budget at its next meeting in August.
