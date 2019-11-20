The pastor of St Simon and St Jude Parish in Tignish has issued a formal complaint to the town’s council about drivers loitering in the church’s parking lot.
“Over the summer and now continuing into the fall, we are having a number of drivers in our parish parking lot that have been using the lot as a space to hang out,” said Reverend John Molina in a letter to council. “As of lately, the drivers have now escalated to making more noise and have now made damage to the lawn at the rear of the church near the parish house.”
Reverend Molina said the parish had no alternative but to issue a formal complaint to council and ask that something be done to alleviate the ongoing problem.
Tignish’s deputy mayor Angel Murphy said the RCMP have been called to make them aware of the situation at the church.
“They said they are aware of it and they asked the parish to put up no trespassing and loitering signs, which they have,” said Ms Murphy.
Signs warning against trespassing and loitering were installed at the church about 10 years ago when the town was having similar issues.
The problem seemed to have settled down after the signs were installed, but the issue has recently returned, explained Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard.
Ms Murphy said when she made the RCMP aware of the signs, the response she got then was when they come to the community and patrol the parking lot, there’s never anyone there.
The councillors suggested the RCMP may be patrolling the area to early in the day.
“They should be here 11 or 12 o’clock at night,” said Councillor John McInnis.
“It’s not even that late,” stated Councillor Debbie Fennessey. “Nine, 10 o’clock they’re there.”
Ms Murphy said the issue of loitering in parking lots is a problem throughout the community.
“They are aware of it (the RCMP),” she said. “They say they are going to come and patrol it.”
When Constable Steven Monkley of the Prince District RCMP arrived to the council meeting, the issue of the church parking lot was discussed with him.
Ms Murphy explained the church has the proper signage installed in the parking lot for trespassing and loitering and the town is requesting the RCMP make patrols in the area and fines be handed out.
“It has been an ongoing concern about our parking lots in our community, that we have people hanging out and trashing up the place,” she said.
Coun. McInnis told the constable the problem happens often at night.
“Some times during the day, but mostly in the evenings,” he said. “They’re there from anywhere between 6 o’clock in the evening right to midnight and later.”
Ms Morrissey Richard informed the officer when she left her home to come to the council meeting that evening there was six to eight vehicles sitting in the church parking lot already.
Signs at the parking lot states any persons or unauthorized vehicles found on the property after 7 pm will be subject to a notice under the Trespass to Property Act. Any violations can result in fines and vehicles can be impounded for continuing offences.
“Myself, the parish and the RCMP worked on the signage,” said Ms Morrissey Richard. “We went to the crown prosecutor and got them to make the proper wording exactly what had to be said in order for it to be enforced. The signs are up, but it’s not being enforced.”
According to the monthly police report, the West Prince RCMP Detachment responded to a total of 16 calls for service in Tignish during the month of October and Prince District RCMP members spent a reported 198 hours providing policing services to the town.
