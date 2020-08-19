Tignish is exploring the idea of creating a video that highlights the community and the surrounding areas for the town’s website.
Council would like the video to help promote the town, contain drone shots and showcase the history of the area.
Councillor Sam Arsenault was tasked with finding out the possible expense of such a project and who would be the best to help them create the video.
One person Mr Arsenault spoke with suggested the town have a script ready, pictures organized and recommended hiring someone professional if they wanted any voice over audio work done.
“He also suggested to stay away from just overhead shots, but also get some stuff from the ground, using high quality cameras,” said Mr Arsenault.
Councillors discussed asking local talents to possibly write the script for them and as well do the voice over work.
Mayor Allan McInnis asked Mr Arsenault to contact the names they were discussing to see if they would be interested in the project.
“We don’t want to make a clown of our town, but we do want to have humour in it, and I think they would put a spin on it that would be perfect,” said the mayor.
Council also discussed who they could contact to get historical photos of the town.
“If you can come with a number of people you want to get involved (in the project) that is from outside the council, that would be the very best,” said Mr McInnis.
