In the early days of the pandemic, when cases began appearing on PEI back in March, management at the Tignish Credit Union made the decision to close their branch in Alberton and have all essential services provided through one location.
“Some of the staff had young children, they had no daycare, there was a lot of worries on their end and you could just feel the tension and the stress they were going through, so we made the decision to close the Alberton branch and just operate out of one location,” said Arlene Hackett, director of members experience.
Whoever was able to work from home - lenders, supervisors, etc - were given the option of rotating working one week at the branch and then one week at home.
“It definitely helped,” said Ms Hackett. “That just seemed like the best decision that we made.”
To support the local commercial businesses in the Alberton area, limited services were provided at the branch, with staff at the location for an hour in the morning on weekdays, to deal with the ATMs, take care of night deposits and allow businesses to place any coin or money orders.
The Tignish branch began opening weekdays from 11 am - 3 pm and people were asked to call the financial institution for lending inquiries or any other questions.
“We were asking members to phone first,” said Ms Hackett. “Anything we can do over the phone - pay bills, loan payments, transfer - that will save you the trip from coming in, to keep you safe. We started that pretty much from the first week.”
Throughout the last two months, only essential services have been offered at the Tignish branch, including cheque cashing, deposits, withdrawals, debit cards and night deposits. And a drop box was set up in the foyer of the building for deposits, payments and bill payments.
The branch manager for Alberton said working from the Tignish location was an adjustment for staff.
“It’s been a bit different, not being able to have our office open and service our members there,” said Coralee Stewart. “We still have this branch open though and we have been trying to serve our members the best that we can during this pandemic.”
Plexiglas was installed to protect tellers, additional cleaning products were provided like sanitizer and social distancing requirements were implemented, the credit union only allowing five people at a time inside the buildings.
“We have tried our best to protect our members and staff,” said Ms Stewart.
Ms Hackett said staff adjusted to the changes quickly.
“We are pretty used to change around here,” she said. “Financial institutions see a lot of change, but this was kind of a step backwards for us, because we were doing things more on the phone again. But whatever works and whatever is safe.”
With PEI easing public health restrictions, the Alberton branch reopened its doors on June 1.
The same procedures will be followed as at the Tignish office – social distancing, only five members in at a time, using hand sanitizer and a drop box will be available for members.
Ms Hackett said the social distancing guidelines that were implemented at the Tignish office, and now at the Alberton branch, will remain in place for at least the foreseeable future.
“We are in no rush to change everything back,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.