A Tignish fisherman was recently honoured by being inducted into the Atlantic Canada Marine Industries Hall of Fame.
Dennis Gaudet was nominated by the members of the Tignish Fishers Banquet committee for the recognition. Mr Gaudet won the 2019 Captain of the Year Award at the banquet’s inaugural event after being nominated by his fellow fishermen at the Tignish Harbour for the award.
Entered under the Mariner Category, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony was part of the Fish Canada Trade Show at the Moncton Coliseum in New Brunswick on Jan. 24.
“It was good,” said Mr Gaudet of the experience. “It was pretty neat. It was an honour to receive it.”
Mr Gaudet said he began ‘dabbling’ with fishing when he was 12, going out with his father and other family members.
“I remember being down at North Cape just staying in a little shack,” he said. “It was interesting.”
His full-time career on the water began in 1966 fishing for his father. He bought his own gear in 1971.
“In 72-73, we had a poor year,” he recalled. “We had a big storm that wrapped us out and I decided to sell and move to Ontario.”
After eight months or so in the province, Mr Gaudet returned to PEI and started fishing once again, purchasing his own gear again in 1976.
“I missed fishing,” he admitted. “It’s just in your blood. I don’t know if the salt water gets into your blood or what it is, but it just draws you.”
As a Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary member for about 25 years, Mr Gaudet has towed a few of his fellow fishermen back to harbour after they’ve broken down at sea.
“I like giving people a hand,” he said.
Mr Gaudet bought his first fiberglass boat in 1979. And over the 50 some years he’s been fishing, the industry has seen a lot of improvements, particularly when it comes to the technology used on boats these days.
“When I first started fishing, if you had a sounder, you were up there,” he said. “You might have a CB radio and a compass, that was it.”
Mr Gaudet has enjoyed being a fisherman and the 68-year-old said as long as he has his health, he plans to continue to fish.
