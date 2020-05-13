In 1922, many eyes were turned toward the fishing community of Tignish, P.E.I. and observations were being made about a young Tignish lawyer, Chester P. McCarthy, and his efforts to organize the fishermen as the Fishermen’s Co-operative Union. Memories of the older fishermen are still fresh among their descendants. The good old days before the 1920s were not so good if you can believe some of the stories told by the older fishermen, who began fishing in the spring to pay back bills contracted during the winter months. It always took the earnings to ‘square-up’ and generally they remained in debt.” “The Guardian,” 31 January 1958.
Co-operative Movement
Initiated
“The great movement to better conditions of the fishermen began in 1922. It germinated among the group in Tignish and has since spread to cover the Maritime Provinces with far reaching and lasting effects on many parts of the world. Tignish was in the limelight for a few years for it was the real testing ground of cooperation in this country. Had the idea been tested in any other section the story could have been much different.”
“In the early days, most of the fishermen spent the blowy days around the shore. Some would play cards (45s or High-Low-Jack); a ball game or tug-of-war was easily organized too, but there was always a period after meals when ideas were swapped. The proposition that if they worked together, they could accomplish something that could not be done as individuals. The idea of pooling their resources was born and meetings of all fishermen in the Tignish area were called. Several meetings brought few results so Edward Gavin and John Handrahan called on Chester McCarthy to come to their assistance.”
“Mr. McCarthy attended their meetings and listened with interest. He was the son of a fisherman and had been a fisherman himself. Having had worked his own college education out of fishing he had much understanding of, and sympathy for, their plight. He assumed the responsibility as their leader, and from that day in 1922 until his death in 1948 he worked continuously in the interest of fishermen.”
“The first meeting recorded was that of October 1922 and the group named themselves the Tignish Fishermen’s Council. It existed as such until Mr. McCarthy drew up a constitution and his group was incorporated in 1924 as the Fishermen’s Union of P.E.I. The Union went into the business of processing lobster and other fish in 1925, buying out the plant owned by Dr. J A Johnson and the company was named Tignish Fisheries Ltd.”
“The Tignish Fisheries was essentially a Fishermen’s Cooperative. There were 31 charter members some of whom were Hubert Gaudet, who was the first president, Joseph Arsenault, Charles Gavin, Michael McPhee, Michael Gaudet, Ferdinand Gaudet, William Shea, Arthur Chaisson, Harold Cormier, James Fitzgerald, John Handrahan, Howard Harper, Leo Shea, James Alyward. Merrill MacKie, Mac and Earl McRae.”
“With the organization of the Tignish Fishermen’s Union came the organization of other unions in the Maritime Provinces. United Maritime Fishermen came into existence to link up organized fishermen of the three provinces with Chester P McCarthy as the first president.”
“The co-operative progress of the fishermen in Tignish was not completed with the formation of Tignish Fisheries Ltd., but those same fishermen sparked the Credit Union Ltd. And also showed the Maritime Provinces the way to credit unions. Tignish fishermen may have just pride in the knowledge that they played a very important part in the pioneering and development of the Co-op movement of today.”
