When Joslyn Arsenault’s mother posted on social media that her eight-year-old daughter was selling face masks for dolls and teddy bears to raise money for charity, the orders began rolling in.
“We were playing hospital at our house and I made some masks for our teddy bears, because they were the patients, and when my mom came home that day, she said you could probably start a business,” explained Joslyn on how the idea came about.
“When she had heard everyone had to start wearing masks to the hair dressers, eye appointments and stuff, she thought kids might like to put them on their dolls and teddy bears,” added her mother Shauna.
So Joslyn decided to make the masks and sell them for $1 each with all proceeds going towards local charities. But people often donate more than just the $1.
“Some haven’t even gotten masks,” said Shauna. “We’ve gotten envelopes dropped off saying this is such a great cause that you’re doing, you’re such a great girl.”
Joslyn’s goal at first was just to sell 10 masks, but within two weeks she’s completed approximately 75 masks and raised around $170.
Joslyn, who lives in Tignish, cuts the mask shapes out of sheets of form paper and then decorates the front of each one. The masks come in an array of colours and all have an adjustable string to fit different size dolls. But Joslyn does ask if someone is placing an order to specify if the masks are either for a doll or teddy bear as the bear ones are a little bigger. And nothing is wasted either as Joslyn uses the dots from where she punches the holes for the string to create designs on the front of the masks.
Joslyn is very well organized too. She keeps track of all her orders by writing them down inside a loose-leaf filled duo-tang, highlighting the order when the mask has been made and writing ‘Paid’ when the transaction has been completed. Keeping all the orders in a backpack, Joslyn places each completed mask in a Ziplock bag with its price and the person’s name written on the front of the bag.
The only thing Shauna helps Joslyn with is cutting the strings, the little girl handling everything else when it comes to the production of the masks.
“She does the design, the cutting out,” said Shauna.
And Joslyn absolutely loves making the masks.
“They are very fun and I love arts and crafts,” said the Grade 3 student at Tignish Elementary.
Joslyn has decided to donate the money she is raising to the West Prince Caring Cupboard and towards the Tignish Seniors Home Gazebo Fund.
When Vogue Optical heard about what Joslyn was doing, the eye care business began selling the masks at their stores.
Shauna said Vogue Optical will be donating those funds to the family of Jake Kislingbury, the three-year-old boy from Canoe Cove, PEI who lost his sight and is currently receiving treatment in Halifax for a rare cancer.
There’s also plans on donating some of Joslyn’s masks to the children wards at Prince County Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Joslyn said all of that makes her feel happy.
“I like helping other people,” she said.
