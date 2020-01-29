The manager of Tignish Health Centre is hopeful the facility will find a permanent physician sometime in the new year.
“I have faith that the right one will come along and it’s going to be the right fit,” said Wendy Arsenault.
Since Dr Declan Fox retired in October 2019, the health centre has had about three site visits from physicians. Unfortunately, those visits haven’t result in the hiring of a full-time doctor for the centre.
“They’re just hard to come by,” said Ms Arsenault. “They have such a choice of where they want to go and what they want to do, so everybody is fighting for that.”
Before his retirement, Dr Fox did agreed to see a few patients at the health centre virtually through tele-rounding technology until his replacement is hired. He sees patients remotely once a week on Wednesdays. Ms Arsenault said his patient load on that day has increased.
“His first day was around five or six now he’s around 20, I believe,” she said.
Dr Fox will also be providing locum coverage for a month at the health centre starting in February.
Another temporary measure is the health centre currently has two part-time nurse practitioners at the centre. Ms Arsenault hopes that the centre will one day have a full-time nurse practitioner along with a full-time physician.
“If we could get a locum here once or twice a week, until we get a full-time doctor, that would be a great help as well,” said Tignish Mayor Allan McInnis. “I would certainly appreciate that as well as a full-time nurse practitioner.”
In early January, Mr McInnis, along with Ms Arsenault and others, attended a meeting that included Health Minister James Aylward, who travelled to Tignish, to discuss how the community and the province could work together on recruitment.
Mr McInnis said the meeting went well and was very positive.
“He stated (Mr Aylward) they would do everything in their power to try and get a doctor for Tignish,” said Mr McInnis. “He said they are really impressed that Wendy and the health centre is advertising for a doctor as well as the provincial government and they want to collaborate together.”
But the mayor is frustrated by announcements last week that Kensington and Wellington will get physicians first.
The Kensington Medical Centre will be getting a new doctor in early March with the centre’s current physician planning to retire in the coming months. A physician vacancy at the Wellington Health Centre has also be filled, with a doctor, currently practicing in PEI, providing medical services to the community one day a week at the centre.
“They were lucky they got a doctor right away,” said Mr McInnis of Kensington. “That’s wonderful news for them, but not so wonderful news for Tignish.”
Mr McInnis said the Tignish Health Centre is a great facility with tremendous staff. Along with physician services, the health centre also has a dentist and pharmacy on-site and offers a variety of other healthcare services.
“That’s were I can’t understand why doctors seem to be reluctant to nestle into Tignish here and start a practice,” said the mayor.
Mr McInnis said he thinks bigger incentives for doctors being recruited to rural parts of PEI could help.
“That way, if it’s a younger doctor coming in, it’s more money they can pay on their student loans,” he said. “What would be the magic number, I don’t know, but I think if you’re trying to get a young doctor to come into a place like Tignish or Crapaud or wherever, I think the incentives should tripled that amount.”
A statement from the Department of Health and Wellness to the Graphic on Monday said a posting for the vacancy created by Dr. Fox’s resignation in Tignish was created and advertised in early spring 2018 and recruitment efforts have been ongoing since then and are continuing.
“Physician recruitment is a complex piece of work with many dynamic components involved,” said the statement. “It can often take more than a year to recruit a physician to any location, depending on their availability, interest, licensing requirements and qualifications.”
The process to recruit physicians includes promotion, advertising, visits to medical schools and residency programs, conference attendance, licensing, interviews, references and site visits are all elements involved in physician recruitment, said the statement.
The statement said physicians have the ultimate choice in where they wish to establish their practice, working closely with Health PEI.
“Every effort is underway to attract a family medicine physician to Tignish,” read the statement. “The Province and Health PEI are committed to seeing this vacancy filled with a qualified practitioner.”
The mayor said he was very happy that Mr Aylward travelled to Tignish.
“If we all do what we promised, then we will be getting a doctor sooner than later,” said Mr McInnis.
In the meantime, the health centre will continue their search to find a full-time physician for the facility.
Ms Arsenault said the challenge is Tignish is trying to recruit just one doctor where other regions are more than likely recruiting for several physicians.
“It’s a Canada wide problem,” she said. “We just have to be more determined.”
