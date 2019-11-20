Isabelle Getson, along with her mother and grandmother, had just returned home from shopping when they spotted smoke in the living room of their Sunset Drive home in Tignish.
“I ran down to the basement to just see what was going on, if the furnace door had been left open, and then I got down there and I saw flames going right up to the ceiling,” said Ms Getson. “I went back inside and grabbed everybody out, even four cats, but had to leave two inside because they ran upstairs and I just couldn’t get them in time. We got the dog and got everybody out and called 911.”
The Tignish Fire Department received the call shortly after 2 pm on Nov. 18. The fire departments of Alberton and Miminegash were also on scene to offer mutual aid.
“It was fully engulfed in the basement,” said Tignish fire chief Allan Gavin. “We couldn’t enter the basement because there was too much smoke, so by the time we got to her, it was coming through the floor and it was unsafe. We just had to wait and see where it would come out next.”
Mr Gavin said they really couldn’t pinpoint the source of fire as they really couldn’t see the flames due to the heavy smoke.
It took about 20 minutes to half hour until the firefighters got the fire under control and could attempt to enter the basement. But then the home’s woodpile collapsed.
“There is wood downstairs, and with the water, it started to topple over,” said Mr Gavin. “It was unsafe to send someone in.”
The firefighters cut holes in the roof to spray inside with water, to make sure the fire hadn’t reached the attic and could reignite.
After a few hours, around 4:30 pm, the firefighters were sure they had the fire contained but were still on scene to make sure there weren’t any hot spots.
Mr Gavin said there is a possibility the fire started in the basement, but the Fire Marshall’s Office would be investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.
Ms Gavin said the interior of the house received extensive damage as a result of the fire.
Ms Getson said her family has lived in the two storey home between 12-13 years.
“I’m feeling a little bit sad, but a house can always be replaced,” she said. “At least we’re out.”
