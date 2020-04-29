“J. Peter Gaudet, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 6, Tignish, PEI, along with many veterans, will see a dream come true on Thursday evening, October 25, 1962, when they will take part in the burning of the mortgage on their home.” - The Guardian October 22, 1962.
The Tignish branch that aids the community in various ways was built with little funds available at a cost of $32,000, with Herbert Gaudet in charge of construction in the year 1952. This very modern building 100 ft by 32 ft houses a training room for a full complement of air cadets under the command of Flight Lieutenant Roy MacLeod, a billiard and card room, club rooms, TV room, a ladies lounge in the basement, with a theatre, dance hall, projection booth, stage and kitchen on the ground floor. It is finished on the outside with cedar shingles with black asphalt shingles on the roof and was completed in 1953.
Earl MacDonald, civil instructor with cadets for the past eight years, is responsible for the excellent condition of the inside of the home. In one of the few times a Royal Canadian Legion Branch has elected a woman as a member of its executive, Mrs. Gilbert Judge (the former Annette Morrissey, RN who served overseas as a Nursing Sister in the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps during the Second World War) was elected first vice-president of the branch at the annual meeting held last December. Mrs. Judge along with her sister Mrs. Frances Fraser, who is in charge of the musical part of the legion program, are the only two veteran ladies connected with the branch.
Began in 1919
The work of the Tignish Legion in this area dates back to the year 1919 when thirty returned soldiers held a meeting in the old Tignish Hall with Gerald McCarthy as chairman to discuss the advisability of starting a local branch of the Great War Veterans Association. At this meeting the first officers were president, John M. A’Hearn; vice-president, Emile Myers; secretary-treasurer, A. E. B. Murphy; committee members Claude A Kinch, Raybourn Callaghan, Henry J Bernard, Maurice Myers and Benjamin Buote.
As time went by their membership increased and past records show the members working hard for veterans and their families. It was from this small group who saw a great need for others, that the foundation of Legion development at Tignish was laid. It was veterans like J. M. A’Hearn and Claude Kinch who did much to encourage the work among the veterans in later years in this area.
Struggle eased
The foundation laid by these faithful veterans was a solid one. Many times, they faced disaster once by the loss of their home, but Second World War veterans came along and became active and membership increased and the struggle became a bit easier.
A monument to the fallen was erected in 1942. This memorial of rich remembrance honouring all those who lost their lives from the Tignish community during both world wars is situated on a small lot of land close to the Tignish Convent. Engraved on two memorial plaques are the following names of the fallen: 1914-1918: Sylvere Arsenault, Harry Burke, Samuel Bairsto, Austin Bernard, Howard Doyle, Roy Hardy, Eddie Keough, William Nelligan, Harry Perry. 1939-1945: Leonard Burke, Jerome Blanchard, Urbain Chaisson, Francis Chaisson, Frank DesRoches, Nelson DesRoches, Joseph DesRoches, Felix Gaudet, Robert Kinch and Earl McRae.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.