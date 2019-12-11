The mayor of Tignish was expressing his disappointment over the fact a permanent family physician hasn’t been recruited for his community after the retirement of Dr Declan Fox from the Tignish Health Centre at the end of September.
Mayor Allan McInnis made reference to a Facebook post made by Premier Dennis King on Dec. 5 featuring a photo taken at a recent event hosted by the City of Charlottetown for new physicians, which include two new family physicians and 10 new specialists. The photo is of the premier with Health Minister James Aylward, Charlottetown Mayor Phillip Brown, PEI’s Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry and some of the newly recruited health professionals.
“There were some very happy politicians, but this was one politician that wasn’t very happy whenever I heard there was 12 doctors going to Charlottetown and none as of yet coming to Tignish,” said Mr McInnis at the town’s monthly council meeting on Dec. 9.
Before retiring from the health centre to return to his native Ireland, Dr Fox agreed to continue to see patients virtually by using the same tele-rounding technology at Western Hospital. The virtual clinic began in November with Dr Fox seeing patients remotely once a week. Dr Fox has also agreed to return to West Prince for a eight week locum coverage starting in February.
Mr McInnis said he doesn’t believe Charlottetown has anymore people per capital without doctors than those currently without a doctor in Tignish. Close to 2,400 patients were left without a doctor following Dr Fox’s retirement.
“I think we have just as many on the registry here as they do in other areas,” said Mr McInnis. “So, I’m very upset we don’t have a doctor as of yet.”
Mr McInnis said he wants to find out more from government about a new physician coming to Alberton as well.
It’s been reported that a doctor from Nova Scotia, currently practicing in Northern Ontario, will be coming to West Prince next August and will based out of Western Hospital. Dr. Kory Jollymore will be coming to the region as a combined general practitioner and oncologist.
Mr McInnis wanted to make it clear that he didn’t see this issue as communities being pinned against each other in their efforts to recruit doctors, stating he has a great working relationship with both the mayors of Alberton and O’Leary.
“Everyone knew Dr Fox was leaving about a year to a year half ago,” said Mr McInnis. “So, what I’m saying is, this has nothing to do with the councils in Alberton and O’Leary, but they had doctors in their area. They knew (government) that Dr. Fox was leaving, so Tignish should have had a doctor (by now).”
Nor did Mr McInnis want it appear he believed the province was working against them.
“I think the provincial government is getting along great, but I just want to know why there’s 12 doctors that landed in Charlottetown and we never saw one,” he said. “I’ve got some questions I want answered.”
A spokesperson for Health PEI said in an email to the Graphic on Tuesday they keep the Tignish Health Centre informed of their efforts to recruit a doctor for the centre.
“We do appreciate the concern that the residents of the Tignish area have with regard to having a physician replace Dr. Fox, and we are working diligently to recruit a permanent physician,” said the email.
Mr McInnis acknowledged the efforts by the Tignish Health Centre to find the community a doctor.
“They are doing extraordinary work to try and get a doctor and persuade one to come here,” he said.
Mr McInnis said Health PEI and the Recruitment and Retention Secretariat should have worked harder to get a doctor to Tignish.
“I know they don’t have an easy job... But in my opinion, in the last couple of years, Tignish has gotten the short end of the stick,” said the mayor. “I think by now, that Tignish should have had a doctor.”
