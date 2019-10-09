Members of the Tignish Communities in Bloom committee are very proud of just how well the town did during this year’s competition.
The Town of Tignish received a 5 Blooms Silver rating and a special mention for ‘Maintaining and Sharing Cultural Traditions’ during the 2019 CIB National/International Symposium and Awards Ceremonies in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia on Sept. 28. Tignish was competing in the International Very Small category along with Cavtat, Croatia, Jasper Alberta and Usseaux, Italy.
“When they said ‘five blooms silver’, we were like yes,” said Judy Morrissey-Richard, a committee member and Tignish councillor.
Ms Morrissey-Richard travelled with fellow committee members Karen Gavin Gaudet and Jamie McHugh to Nova Scotia to participate in the symposium.
This is the second year for the town to compete at the International level after winning their national category two years ago and receiving five blooms gold.
The committee decided in 2018 to enter the non-competitive category for their first year at the International level.
The goal for the committee in 2019 as Tignish competed for the first time against other locations was to at least maintain their five blooms.
And Tignish was able to do just that.
While Usseaux, Italy took top prize in the category, receiving five blooms gold, and Jasper, Alberta receiving an honourable mentioning, Tignish, Cavtat, Croatia and Jasper were all given five blooms silver.
“I was happy just to keep our five blooms,” said Ms McHugh. “We all knew very well going into International that we may not retain that... But to come home with a silver rating is awesome.”
The judges made several recommendations that the committee will work on for the next coming year.
In their comments, volunteer CIB judges Lorna McIlroy and Andrea Bocsi, who visited Tignish in July, mentioned the town would be co-hosting the Acadian World Congress, which was held this past August.
“The Tignish landscape is bright with red, blue and white flowers, stars and lobster traps,” the judges noted.
The judges recommended the town continue with having coloured themes every year for a maximum floral impact.
Moving forward, the committee members said they will probably focus more on natural heritage as well.
“The one that won in Italy, their big thing is natural heritage, natural conservation of green space and their forestry,” said Ms Morrissey-Richard.
During their stay in July, the judges were taken to North Cape and quite impressed with the Black Marsh Trail boardwalk. Again, the judges recommended the committee continue to showcase these types of attractions even if they are located outside of the community.
Ms Gavin Gaudet said the committee would like to thank everyone who was involved with helping getting the town ready for the judges, from the volunteers to residents to local businesses to non-profit organizations.
Ms Morrissey-Richard added the committee would also like to thank Tignish council for giving the three of them the opportunity to travel to Nova Scotia for this year’s symposium.
“It’s always nice when you come home on a high on these things and be actually proud of how far you’ve come, which just keeps you motived for the next year,” said Ms McHugh.
