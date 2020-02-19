The Town of Tignish wants to upgrade the community’s water system.
Councillor John McInnis made a motion at the town’s February council meeting for the community to apply for government grants that will help the municipality install a new 4-log water treatment system.
“That’s what the Department of Environment in Charlottetown wants us to do,” explained Mayor Allan McInnis. “There’s only three municipalities on the Island who don’t have it right now and we’re one of them that has a chlorine system hooked up to their water system.”
Currently, chlorine is injected directly into the town’s water system at the community’s pump house, located near the Tignish Parish Centre, to treat it for bacteria.
Mr McInnis said the current process doesn’t harm anybody, but the upgrade will make the town’s water system better.
“By the time it has the chance to mix and do its proper thing, there are some homeowners that are getting water that is a little strong than others,” he said.
The new system will see a reservoir constructed underground at the pump house.
“The whole problem is our water system is too close to our first point of contact (which is the Parish Centre),” said town maintenance personnel Mike Gavin. “What were looking at doing is creating time for it to mix properly.”
Mr McInnis said the town has waited to do the upgrade because they prioritized getting the community’s new lagoon cell project completed first.
The mayor added council doesn’t know just yet how much the new water system will cost the town, but are hoping to have the project done sometime in the spring.
Mr McInnis said the town hasn’t received any complaints from residents about the water in town.
Coun. McInnis’ motion was seconded by Councillor Lloyd Gavin and passed unanimously by council.
