Residents at the Tignish Seniors Home are hoping people will listen to the advice they recently shared in a video posted on social media last week.
The roughly six minute video features many of the approximately 50 residents living at the home. Each one in the video offer sound life advice to a younger generation. That advice includes everything from life lessons, achieving happiness, relationship tips, the key to living ones best life and so much more.
“A lot of them said don’t get married too young,” said Megan Keough, the home’s activities director. “A lot of them said to be kind, be happy and love each other. Some of them had good advice that someone else gave them and they liked sharing that too, but most of them came up with it themselves.”
Ms Keough is a third year biochemistry student at University of New Brunswick. With universities closed due to COVID-19, and classes moving online, Ms Keough began working at the Tignish Seniors Home at the end of March as the activities director.
This is the second video created with the residents. The first featured residents showing off their dance moves.
“We had a lot of positive feedback from the families,” said Ms Keough. “So we decided we should do another one and then I just thought about this idea... Some of them are just full of knowledge.”
Ms Keough said visitor restrictions that were implemented in March to protect residents at the home because of the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on the seniors, especially since for the time being they can’t have in-person visits with family or friends.
“They’re frustrated and they just want this to be over,” she said. “So, I try to do as many activities I can to get as many of them out of their rooms as possible for something to do.”
The response from the public about the second video has been just as positive, said Ms Keough.
“Everybody loves it,” she said. “I think a lot of the families love seeing their parents or grandparents. I think they like the idea that it’s something different other than talking about COVID-19. It kind of brightens up their newsfeed.”
Ms Keough said everyone in the video gave really good advice.
“Every time they said something, I was like ‘Oh, that’s a good one’,” she said with a laugh.
Ms Keough plans on returning to university in the fall to complete her fourth year, with a goal to work in the health field some day.
She said working at the seniors home is fun.
“It keeps me entertained for most of the day.”
Ms Keough said there’s a good chance the seniors home will be making future videos to share with the public.
