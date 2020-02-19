Tignish councillor Judy Morrissey Richard wants to explore the idea of finding additional volunteers for the town’s EMO committee by looking outside the municipality.
The town’s EMO (Emergency Measures Organization) Committee is chaired by Ms Morrissey Richard and includes fellow councillors Lloyd Gavin and Debbie Fennessey and CAO Chancey Gaudette.
Ms Morrissey Richard said she wants to ask residents from the surrounding fire district, like North Cape, Sea Cow Pond, Nail Pond and Skinners Pond, to join the committee.
“When we had the fire hall opened during Hurricane Dorian, the people that came into use it were from outside (the community),” she said to council at their monthly meeting in February. “There was a few inside the municipality, but when I think EMO, I think of what our fire district is and our fire district is all that area, so I was thinking of bringing in a couple more people to sit on the committee from outside the municipality.”
Mayor Allan McInnis said Ms Morrissey Richard suggestion was a good idea.
“I think that’s wonderful,” he said. “I think they should be involved... Like you said, there was people who came down to the fire hall that wasn’t from the community here. We’re just not looking at the emergency measures for Tignish alone, but we’re looking after the area.”
The mayor also suggested exploring the idea of asking the communities of St Felix and Tignish Shore to be part of Tignish’s EMO.
“Why don’t we look into that to see if it’s possible to join forces with St Felix and Myrick (Tignish) Shore,” said Mr McInnis.
Mr McInnis asked Ms Gaudette to check with the provincial government to see if the two suggestions proposed would be possible.
Tignish is working on updating its Emergency Measures Plan. The last time the town updated their plan was in 2017. Island municipalities are required to update their EMO plan every few years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.