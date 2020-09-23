Tignish council has passed a motion proposing to replace the town’s surveillance cameras with new ones.
Tignish has cameras installed across the road from St Simon and St Jude Parish Church parking lot, at the end of Phillips Street and in front of the Tignish Health Centre.
At previous meetings, council has discussed purchasing a fourth camera for the parking lot across Bicentennial Park. A local business has expressed interest in helping the town to pay for a new camera at this site.
“We did, for two years in row, say that we’re spending money to put another camera at the park,” said Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard during Tignish’s monthly meeting on Sept. 15.
The older cameras were installed around 12-15 years ago. The recording software for these cameras need to be updated, which would cost between $2,000 to $3,000.
Council recently sought quotes to see how much new cameras, including purchasing an additional fourth one, would cost. The approximate cost of one quote was around $13,000. Mayor Allan McInnis asked council if they wanted to move ahead with installing the new cameras if the price they were quoted was still offered.
“Let’s get it done,” said Coun. Morrissey Richard, adding the town should try to have the new cameras installed before Halloween.
Mr McInnis said he would like to first speak with the business that made the bid before moving forward with replacing the old ones.
“I want to know what kind of range they have, what kind of angle, and if it’s the same price, or close to it, we’re go ahead with it,” said the mayor.
CAO Chancey Gaudette said she would check to see if there’s any grants available the town could apply for that would help with the cost of the cameras.
It was also suggested to speak with the local business that had expressed interest in the past about helping to pay for the fourth camera at the park to see if they were still interested in contributing.
Councillor Angel Murphy made a motion to have the new cameras installed if the quote was the same and was seconded by Coun. Morrissey Richard. The motion carried.
