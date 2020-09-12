Tignish Watershed

The Tignish Watershed Management Group crew replaced many downed trees left behind by Post-Topical Storm Dorian thanks to funding by PEI’s Wildlife Conservation Fund. The work will allow for coverage of fish passages and to ensure that fish can move freely with ample cover from predators. Submitted photo

The Tignish Watershed Management Group planted 200 trees this summer thanks to PEI’s Wildlife Conservation Fund (WCF).

The group created ‘Project Dorian’ for the purpose of completing a clean-up of damage in their local watersheds left by Post-Topical Storm Dorian last September.

This work involved the removal of downed trees, which were causing blockages in streams and fish passages. The Tignish watershed crew have replaced many of these downed trees with ones funded by the WCF. This will allow for coverage of fish passages and to ensure that fish can move freely with ample cover from predators.

The funding included a new chainsaw and protective gear, along with the 200 trees.

COVID-19 prevented the watershed crew from participating in a chainsaw course, but with help from a volunteer, with years of experience, a lot of chainsaw work was done.

The Wildlife Conservation Fund, which is generated from annual license fees from anglers, hunters and trappers, provides funding for the protection of wildlife.

The Tignish Watershed Group are incredibly grateful for the funds received from the WCF.

In light of this funding, the group was able to check off many important tasks this summer related to restoring the Tignish watershed systems following much damage left last fall.

To help support PEI watersheds, the group is encouraging everyone to buy conservation plates for their vehicles to help support this worthy cause.

