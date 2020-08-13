Dawn McInnis doesn’t understand why anyone would steal a bat monitoring device.
“We’re not quite sure because it’s of no use to anyone, all it does is record bat acoustics,” said the coordinator for the Tignish Watershed Management Group (TWMG). “It doesn’t record anything else, it doesn’t do anything else.”
The monitoring devices were installed because the TWMG is taking part in the North American Bat Monitoring Program (NABAT), an international program designed to monitor bat distributions and abundances on public and private lands. This information provides trends in data at the state, provincial, tribal, regional and range-wide scales.
The device is one of four monitoring devices stolen at some point between the evening of July 28 and early morning hours of July 29, less than a day after it was installed.
“That was in Norway, on a dirt road,” she said. “It wasn’t out in the open, not for everyone to see, and not a well travelled road. When I went back to check it the next morning, it was gone. Everything was gone.”
A certain grid had to be followed on where the devices could be installed. Three were installed on private land after receiving permission from the land owners, and one was installed on public land. The device that was stolen was on public land.
“It’s a four year project, so we would have them back again next year, maybe at different places to see what’s happening with the bats,” said Ms McInnis.
The goal of NABat is to provide natural resource managers with information required to manage bat populations effectively, detect early warning signs of population decline, and estimate extinction risk. Over time, the organization will get the public involved in monitoring and conservation activities.
The TWMG posted about the theft on social media after the theft was discovered, but hasn’t received any feedback on who might have stolen the device.
“We’re not interested in pressing charges or anything like that, we would like to have it back,” concluded Ms McInnis.
