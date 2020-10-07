“Tobacco harvesting has been completed in this province for the season and most producers report the best crop to date with most of the crop harvested. Quality is excellent, experienced tobacco observers agree, and most producers are highly satisfied with their season’s work. ‘All we need is a good price’ several tobacco growers stated.’” - The Guardian, October 5, 1964.
Alberton
Leigh O’Brien, Alberton, and Frank Shea, St. Louis, were the first growers in West Prince to harvest their crop this year as they completed on September 22nd in Alberton the harvesting of thirty-five acres of ‘really good tobacco’ before early frost. Tobacco harvesting and curing got underway on Monday, September 2nd and four drying kilns are now in operation on the farm of Leigh O’Brien. About fifteen persons are helping to harvest the thirty-five acres grown this year. The crop is reported of excellent quality and a complete success in spite of unfavorable weather during part of the growing season.
Upper Montague
In other parts of the province, Marcel Moyaert, possibly the largest producer with forty acres of tobacco at Upper Montague, reports a good crop with virtually all of it saved. Mr. Moyaert has a new curing barn this year - he lost his barn and entire crop of tobacco last fall and is looking for a good year. John Powers of Greenfield saved practically all of his thirty acres in good condition, and is also looking forward to a really good year.”We’re hoping now that we will get a good price for it,” his father Joseph Powers observed.
Lost 40 per cent
Elsewhere there were good reports from other producers, but one man, Etienne Van Keymeulen of Victoria Cross, who has perhaps the highest ground in the province, is commonly regarded as being the most free from frost damage - lost up to forty percent of his crop. He had taken off about thirteen kilns (one kiln contains 1200 sticks with 100 tobacco leaves on each) when the early frost struck last week, and was unable to harvest any more. He estimates he lost six or seven kilns in all.
Douglas Roloson, Ocean View, reports his thirty-five acres produced a really good quality crop and he saved it without any frost damage. The best crop since he started to grow tobacco on P.E.I., was his observation. Mr. Roloson said a neighbor, Albert Pauley, had similar success with his crop this year. The provincial government farm at Greenfield also had an ample crop of really good quality tobacco. It was learned the quality is much better this year and there was no wind damage as a year before.
Satisfied
Alyre Gallant, Rustico, reported a good yield of tobacco and he also emphasized the good quality. He lost perhaps a one-half kiln from early frost, but is well satisfied with his season’s production. “We have to expect some frost loses,” said Keith Lelacheur who is in charge of tobacco production for the Experimental Farm at Charlottetown. But there would not be twenty kilns lost in the province which is a good deal, less than ten percent of the crop.”
The quality of the crop, it was agreed by all tobacco growers, is in contrast to the unfavorable weather that has been experienced this past summer. All that is needed now is growers are looking for a high price.
