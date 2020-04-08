The three towns of West Prince are doing their best to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 situation, particularly when it comes to conducting the daily business of their respective municipalities.
“Everything’s going pretty smooth,” said Tignish mayor Allan McInnis. “All my councillors are doing a great job.”
The town halls of Alberton, Tignish and O’Leary are not open to the public, but the chief administrative officers (CAOs) of these communities continue to carry out their duties.
Mr McInnis said their CAO, Chancey Gaudette, is finding having the town hall closed beneficial as she works to complete the town’s budget.
The year end for municipalities in PEI is March 31.
“We don’t have to have it ready right away as they did delayed it for a month or so, but since the office is closed to the public, she has a better chance of getting her work done, so she doesn’t have to come in the evenings,” said Mr McInnis. “She’s getting her work done fairly rapidly to get that ready.”
Mr McInnis said the town isn’t exploring the idea of deferring sewer and water bills at the moment.
Those bills are sent out quarterly, every three months. The first bills went out in January, the next ones will be sent out in April.
“It is a significant amount for some people to pay, but, overall, those who on our sewer and water, the bills aren’t that expensive,” said Mr McInnis.
One concern Mr McInnis has been receiving from residents are reports of young people, in groups of three or four, driving around in cars throughout the community, perhaps not taking the current situation seriously enough.
“I’m just saying maybe they should relax for a little bit for the next couple of weeks until we get this virus taking care of,” he said. “The more we do now, the less chance of this virus spreading and the less chance of the virus spreading, it’s going to be gone that much faster.”
Mr McInnis said another concern is how the pandemic could impact various spring fisheries in the region.
“The crab fishery and the lobster fishery are two main industries here, especially at this end of the Island,” he said. “It keeps our economy going.”
There is additional concern for the farming industry, with planting season about a month away, said Mr McInnis.
The Mayor of O’Leary agrees the main issue for everyone is people not staying home.
“Everything seems to be going all right, but people just won’t seem to stay home,” said Eric Gavin. “That seems to be the biggest problem right now.”
O’Leary has passed their budget, but the mayor said there are little projects the council is continuing to tackle, including completing work at the town’s lagoon to fix ongoing problems at the community’s wastewater treatment plant.
Mr Gavin said sewer bills will be sent out, but the first installment will not be invoiced until May 1, 2020.
Mayor David Gordon said his town is doing well under the circumstances.
“It’s certainly trying times right now, for sure,” he said. “We’re not sure when this is going to end and hopefully it will end sooner than later.”
Mr Gordon said his council hasn’t discussed what to do about their town’s sewer bills yet.
“The consensus on that is to hold off for now to see where this is going to go,” he said.
All three towns won’t be holding their council meetings for the month of April. Councillors and their respective mayors continue to communicate by phone and email.
For Mr Gordon, stopping the spread of COVID-19 is his biggest concern.
“We want to make sure it’s not spreading in our community because we don’t want it to get into our senior homes or our hospitals,” he said. “It is a scary situation, but you know, I think we’re pretty good up here. Everybody’s listening to Dr Heather Morrison. Other than that, it’s going pretty good.”
