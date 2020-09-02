We all have busy lives and only so much time to get some exercise in on a weekly basis. If you are weight training the number of days you are going to train per week would be a factor in determining the type of training split you should be following. Other factors would be your age, amount of time training, intensity of workouts, amount of sets per body part.
Here are some guide lines you can follow to get you on the right split.
If you are only able to train one day a week you can still maintain a percentage of the muscle strength and tone you may have achieved with previous more frequent training. Pick one basic exercise for legs, back and chest and after adequate warm up do 4 to 6 sets for each body part with high intensity. By focusing and applying all your efforts on the larger muscles the smaller muscles/body parts will still get worked. This can be followed short term until more time to train is possible. Then you will not feel like you are starting all over again.
If you are able to train two days a week you could follow the same schedule as above or if you are a fan of training each body part once a week, split your muscle groups in half and train half on one day and half on the other. Keep in mind that with seven days between body part workouts the intensity must be kept high. These would still be considered maintenance workouts rather than progressive workouts.
Three days a week is ideal for achieving positive results in increased muscle strength and density. The most common routine would be a two day split where you train half the body one day and the other half the next. It is similar to training two days a week, but with the extra day to train there are less rest days in between.
Four days a week could be the workout above, which would mean the whole body is trained twice each week, or you could break your workouts into three different groupings over the four days. This would enable you to do more for each body part with out making your workouts too long.
Five days a week is getting really serious. If you really enjoy your training and will not mentally/physically burn out from five days a week you can split the muscle groups into four different workouts (usually one large body part and one smaller one) and really hammer the muscle group with more sets, exercises and variety. Don’t go too crazy with the volume though. Most people respond better to high intensity with moderate sets rather than long drawn out workouts with lower intensity.
Fall is fast approaching . Decide how many days a week you will be training and design your schedule accordingly.
