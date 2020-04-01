Unprecedented times in the world right now. I hope everyone is doing their part and following the guidelines to keep us all safe and keep this pandemic from spreading on our island. All gyms on the Island are closed and I know many people are missing their workouts and gym friends.
Anything is better than nothing. If you are a die hard like me here are a few exercises you can do with no gear. If you have some home that is a bonus as there would be more you can do. Do higher reps. Slower reps. Super set. Mind muscle focus. Always ways to keep the intensity high.
LEGS
Body Weight Squats
One Leg Squats
Walking Lunges
Stationary Lunges
Step Ups
BACK
Chip ups
Supine Rows
CHEST
Push ups
Incline/Decline pushups
Chair dips
SHOULDERS
Lateral Raises with bottles of liquid, cans, any objects you can hang on to
TRICEPS
Bench Dips
Triceps Kick Backs with weighted object
BICEPS
Curls with same objects for Lateral Raises
CALFS
Calf raises off a step/one or two legs
CORE
Planks
Crunches
Sit ups
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.