Here is a great program to start in the New Year for someone who has been training for awhile and wants to turn it up a notch. It’s based on 4-5 days a week of training. In and out of the gym in 50-70 minutes. This workout will challenge you!
For the beginners.. Have FAITH! you will get here and it will be an exhilarating feeling.
Day 1) Legs
Leg Extensions 4 x 15
Hack Squats 4 x 12
Full Barbell Squats 3 x 10
Lying Leg Curls 3 x 10
Hanging Leg Raises 4 x 15
Swiss Ball Crunches 4 x 15
Day 2) Back and Chest
T-Bar Rows 4 x 15
Hammer Iso Rows 3 x 10
Lat Pulldown to Front 3 x 10
Incline Press on Smith 3 x 10
Dumbell Bench Press 4 x 10
Assisted Dips 3 x 15
Day 3) Shoulders Arms and Abs
Seated Dumbell Press 4 x 12
Smith Shoulder Press 3 x 10
Lateral Raise 3 x 10
French Curl 3 x 10
Seated French Curl 3 x 10
21’s on Barbell Curls 3 sets
Hanging Leg Raises 3 x 15
Hypers (hold at top) 2 x 12
Superset your core exercises with Calves
