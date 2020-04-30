While the ridership for Transportation West has dramatically dropped, that hasn’t stopped the West Prince organization from reaching out and helping their local community.
The majority of the non-profits ridership comes from clients of Community Inclusions. In March, Community Inclusions closed all their Day Program services until further notice because of COVID-19.
“About 85 per cent of our passengers before COVID-19 was all Community Inclusions people and that has completely stopped,” said Transportation West manager Sherry Tremblay. “So, right now, we are only doing essential travel. So, anybody with medical appointments. We have some dialysis patients that absolutely have to go to the hospital.”
Ms Tremblay estimates the organization’s revenue has dropped about 90 per cent.
And although Transportation West continues to pay their drivers, the majority of them are seniors themselves.
“We told those people to stay home, we don’t want them driving until the restrictions are lifted just because they are part of a vulnerable population,” said Ms Tremblay. “We don’t want them exposed to anything.”
The only drivers for the organization right now is Ms Tremblay and one other employee. Out of the seven vehicles in their fleet, they are only using two, a five passenger wheelchair assessable van and a 12 passenger bus.
Transportation West does plan to apply for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, a federal program announced as part of COVID-19 relief efforts that will subsidies 75 per cent of an employee’s wages up to 12 weeks.
The organization has also put off purchasing two new vehicles for their fleet until at least the fall and has had to dip into some of their contingency funding to cover wages and other bills.
Back in March, Ms Tremblay sent the board of directors a seven month budget projection, and indications show Transportation West should be ‘OK’ to at least September.
“As long as we get that 75 per cent subsidy,” she said. “If we don’t get it, unfortunately I will have to layoff our drivers and they will have to go on EI, which we don’t want to do because our drivers are fantastic people and I don’t know if we will be able get them back.”
Ms Tremblay has also applied for a grant from United Way of PEI.
In the meantime, Transportation West has been keeping busy despite ridership being down by volunteering within the community.
“We’re a charity and not-for-profit, I think our role during this time should be to help out the communities in West Prince as much as we can,” said Ms Tremblay. “Things are slow right now, and I’m hoping the government comes up with more programs to help the people in need, and we’re able to help if we can.”
Transportation West has been volunteering to help deliver groceries for Tignish Co-op, delivering about 250 grocery orders over a two week span. They’ve also volunteered to help deliver grocery vouchers to individuals and families in need for District 26 (Alberton-Bloomfield) as part of the provincial government’s Community Champions Fund.
“All they have to do is email Transportation West and I arrange for delivery,” explained Ms Tremblay. “Once they email me their name and address, I’ll email them back to see if they have a mailbox to see if they have a safe and secure place from me to leave them on their property. Then I call and tell them when I left it for them.”
Ms Tremblay said she has three vouchers left from the $3,000 worth of $100 gift cards she received to distribute.
Two weeks ago, Transportation West also stepped in to help deliver dairy and potato care packages that were provided through ADL and the PEI Potato Board.
“We delivered about 41 packages everywhere from Tyne Valley to Tignish on that Saturday,” said Ms Tremblay. “We’re just waiting to see if there’s anything else we can help the communities with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.