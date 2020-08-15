Despite their best efforts, Tyne Valley was unable to capture the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 title.
Twillingate, Newfoundland and Labrador, was declared the winner by Commissioner Gary Bettman during the first intermission of the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks hockey game on Aug. 15.
“We feel proud of all the work that we’ve done. We’ve rallied as a community and Kraft Hockeyville has kind of brought our community back together,” said Adam MacLennan, chair of the Tyne Valley Hockeyville Committee.
Tyne Valley lost their rink when it was destroyed by fire on Dec. 29, 2019.
The community quickly rallied and immediately began fundraising efforts to rebuild the rink, including a bid to make the Top 4 for Kraft Hockeyville in hopes of winning the grand prize of $250,000.
But thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hockeyville was halted when the National Hockey League shutdown due to the global pandemic, the competition’s Top 4 announcement postponed.
Then, with the return of the NHL, Hockeyville resumed and on Aug. 2 Tyne Valley finally learned they had earned a spot in the Top 4, along with Pense, Saskatchewan, Saint-Felicien, Quebec and Twillingate, Newfoundland and Labrador.
Two days of online voting, from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, determined the winner.
“It was an exciting run, it was a great competition," said Mr MacLennan. "It was a great memory that we’ll have here. It will be part of the story of the new rink.”
Although they missed out on the grand prize, Tyne Valley will still receive $25,000 for making the Top 4.
“All four rinks are extremely deserving, so as heartbreaking as it is that we didn’t get the $250,000, we still get the $25,000,” said Crystal MacKendrick, a member of the rink fundraising committee. “There’s always next year.”
The federal and provincial governments recently announced cost-sharing funding of $10 million dollars to help Tyne Valley rebuild the rink. The municipality is responsible for paying $3.1 million dollars for the project, funding they will have to continue to raise.
But Mr MacLennan said Tyne Valley is resilient.
“We’ve pulled a lot of stuff off before that people thought was impossible,” he said. “We’ll keep moving forward.”
