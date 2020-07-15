Government funding announced Monday to rebuild the rink in Tyne Valley is a ‘weight off the shoulders’ of residents, says the municipality’s mayor.
“It’s a great day,” said Jeff Noye. “We’re excited and we’re moving forward.”
Mr Noye joined Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey and PEI Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Steven Myers for the announcement that will see the former Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre replaced with a $10 million brand new energy efficient building.
Standing in the parking lot of the fire hall, which is directly across from the now vacant lot of the former sports centre, Mr Noye told those who attended the July 13 announcement this was the day residents of Tyne Valley had all been waiting for since that moment in December 2019 when the rink was destroyed by fire.
“Everybody knows what that meant to us and how devastating that fire was, but today is a fantastic day here because it’s the first step of many moving forward and creating another great centre like the one we had,” he said.
The new arena will house an NHL-sized ice rink and include five dressing rooms, with fully accessible washrooms and feature green fixtures. The centre will also include a concession area, fitness centre and multiple offices for community groups and event organizations.
The former rink was used by the local minor hockey association, figure skating club and the home of the area’s Oyster Festival. The new facility will not only benefit the Village of Tyne Valley, but the 22 communities in the surrounding area, said Mr Noye.
“This isn’t just a rink, this is a year round building that we use, love and cherish,” he said.
Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association players Reece Grigg and Drew Kelly are both excited to hear that their community is getting a new rink.
“I used to go there to watch my Dad on Sunday mornings and I used to go on the ice for their warm ups and I really miss that,” said 11-year-old Mr Grigg.
The president of the minor hockey association, Jared Colwill, said the announcement is fantastic.
“Can’t wait until we get back into our new home,” he said. “It’s been a lot of work on the minor hockey side to keep our kids playing, but it’s been pretty awesome to watch everybody working together. Five associations carried us through the last year and next year too, but hopefully the year after we will be back in our own rink.”
The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.9 million towards the project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The PEI government is providing over $3.3 million while the municipality is providing more than $3.1 million.
“Today’s investment by the Government of Canada is a vote of conference in the leadership of this community,” said Mr Morrissey.
When the arena burnt down, fundraising for a new rink began almost immediately by the community, which included a Kraft Hockeyville attempt. Unfortunately, all fundraising has come to a halt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with this year’s hockeyville competition suspended.
Mr Noye said the community hopes to resume fundraising soon and although they haven’t heard anything on hockeyville, with the NHL possibly returning there’s hope the competition will resume as well.
Mr Noye said the hope is to start construction on the new rink in September and have it completed in time for the 2021 Tyne Valley Oyster Festival.
