Residents of Tyne Valley awoke to the news Sunday morning that the community’s rink had been destroyed overnight by fire.
“It’s devastating for the community,” said Adam McLennan, the manager of the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre. “Everyone played hockey here.”
Mr McLennan said the cause of the fire will be determined by the provincial fire marshall.
The rink had experienced two temporary closures this fall due to air quality issues.
The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre was built in early 60s with major renovations done in the 2000s. Steel encasing the original wooden structure made fighting the fire difficult.
“It’s like wood inside a tin can,” said William Bishop, chief of the Tyne Valley Fire Department.
Mr Bishop said the fire department received the call about the fire around 2:50 am on Dec. 29.
“The flames were coming out the front and flames were coming out of the roof,” he said. “They were coming out the front door almost to the road.”
The fire department, which is directly across from the rink, set up in the arena’s parking lot and called for mutual aid right away. The fire departments of Wellington, Lennox Island, O’Leary, Miscouche and Summerside were all on scene helping with the blaze.
To deal with the steel exterior, an excavator was brought to the scene as well.
“The existing building was covered in steel, so we had to get the steel off in order to get to the fire,” explained Mr Bishop.
Mr Bishop said firefighters managed to safely get the rink’s Zamboni machine out of the building.
Firefighters would more than likely be on scene dealing with hot spots until suppertime, said Mr Bishop.
"Words can’t describe how we feel today,” said Jeff Noye, the mayor of Tyne Valley on a social media post about the loss of the rink. “It’s more than just a building, it is our community. Almost every memory I have takes place in our community sports centre. But I’m also thankful that I belong to a community that I know will come together and build again and make future memories for generations to come.”
Harold Millar was one local resident who came down to the scene after seeing a post on social media about the fire.
Mr Millar played high school hockey at the rink and was a member of the sports centre’s board for over 20 years.
“It’s kind of sad,” said Mr Millar as tears welled up in his eyes. “But I’m sure they will be in the rebuilding stage pretty soon.”
The rink was not only for hockey and figure skating, but was the main spot for many of the annual Tyne Valley Oyster Festival events.
“It’s hell of a loss,” said Mr Millar.
