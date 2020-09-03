A recently installed volleyball net at the Old Station Park in Alberton has been a popular addition to the park.
The net was setup by the town’s recreation department.
“I just thought it was something that was easy that everybody can participate in and play,” said recreation director Kenan Wilkie. “Volleyball is one of those sports where you don’t have to be super athletically gifted. It’s a sport that is for every demographic. Every age group can play.”
For safety and ‘to make it a little more fun’, a sand court was created.
“We just thought it would be something cool and the park was a really good spot for it,” said Mr Wilkie.
Mr Wilkie said the response to the net has been really good.
“It’s getting used fairly regularly,” said Mr Wilkie. “There’s people there during the day and it gets used a lot in the evening.”
People can bring their own volleyball or borrow one from the nearby public library when its open.
The recreation department has also put out a pair of washer toss sets in front of the town hall, although the sets might be moved over to the park as well.
“Lawn games are a big thing and people love it,” he said. “People play them in their backyards all the time... A lot of people like it and it’s like volleyball, it’s something everybody can participate in... It’s just kind of to get people outside and enjoy the weather. It’s just a fun game for everybody.”
COVID-19 precautions were kept in mind, with the town providing disinfected for the washers.
“We just ask people when they are done using them to just spray the washers,” said Mr Wilkie.
The recreation department has also been planning an end of summer event they are calling ‘Party at the Park’, which was held on Aug. 28.
The afternoon event had an obstacle courses, games for children and adults and a barbecue. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was limited to 50 people and those attending had to pre-register. The event filled up fast and Mr Wilkie said they are considering hosting another Party at the Park this week.
Plans are to take the volleyball net down in late October, or it might come down sooner, depending on how long people continue to use it. But Mr Wilkie said the net will return next year, with hopes of making it a permanent fixture at the park during the summer.
“It’s been a big success so far,” said Mr Wilkie. “Hopefully, it will be something people can do in years to come.”
