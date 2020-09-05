The Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association Inc. (CBWA) is asking people to ‘leave footprints not plastic’ after conducting their annual beach cleanup on Aug. 18.
Approximately 500 kilograms of garbage was collected, consisting mostly of plastic, styrofoam, and rope.
The cleanup started in Kildare Capes, going along the shore at the Gap (Jacques Cartier Provincial Park), and concluded at the harbour in Northport.
“Beach cleanups can reduce litter, protect our ocean and raise awareness about litter and plastic polluiton,” said the CBWA in a press release.
Looking for ways to eliminate ocean trash in the future, CBWA has built and placed garbage bins for public use at the Gap, and at four other locations.
CBWA would like to extend their sincere thank you to members of the STAR Program, GoWest PEI, Allan Irving, and other volunteers for helping them keep local beaches clean and beautiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.