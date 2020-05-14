Island watershed groups were recently given the green light to resume operations under Phase One of the province’s plan to lift public health restrictions.
But typically, watershed organizations in West Prince don’t start their outdoor projects until June.
“We do a lot of paper work and a lot of planning and preparing in March into May,” said the Coordinator for the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA) John Lane.
He added the pandemic has interfered with the group’s preparation period as well as their ability to fundraise.
The CBWA’s annual fundraising concert in April at Mill River Resort was cancelled and the association’s spring mail out to local businesses and residents for donations also didn’t go ahead this year.
“There’s two of our fundraising efforts that paid for wages and what not that was lost and that’s going to make things very difficult,” said Mr Lane.
That has meant the CBWA will have to asset what projects they want to move forward with this summer.
“We’re being optimistic we will make up the shortfall somewhere,” said Mr Lane. “We rely on that money to extend our season. Certain funding only allows us to hire people for so long. We have to come up with the extra dollars to keep them on for a longer period.”
Once the work does start, watersheds will have to implement public health measures, including physical distancing, which could slow the progress of the work.
“I know it sounds strange, working on streams, that you’re going to have sanitizer and you’re going to have soap, a source of water,” said Mr Lane.
Workers might also have to drive in separate vehicles to project areas and another potential expense for watersheds could be buying extra tools to guarantee all workers have their own separate sets.
“There’s a lot of things we have to work out,” said Mr Lane.
The Coordinator for the West Point and Area Watershed Association, Elton Ellis, said plans at the moment for his group are up in the air and will be asset as the province rolls out their ease back plan.
His group doesn’t usually get started with their work until mid-June and by then PEI could possibly be entering the third phase of lifting public health restrictions.
“It all depends how we can travel together,” he said. “It’s hard to say what is going to happen until at least the next phase.”
For the last few years in June, the West Point watershed has invited a class from O’Leary Elementary School to Glenwood Pond for a field trip to learn about conservation. Last year that trip included a salmon release, with the students raising the salmon fry themselves through the Abegweit Conservation Society’s Plamu’k na Kitapina’q (Salmon are our Friends) Program.
That annual field trip is currently in doubt, especially since schools are not reopening for the rest of the academic year.
“It’s great for the kids, they really have a good time, but we’re pick it up again next year, no doubt about that,” said Mr Ellis.
Dawn McInnis said her watershed group is slowly getting ready for the summer season.
“We’re just getting new protocols in place everyday,” said the Coordinator for the Tignish and Area Watershed Management Group. “We’re trying to figure out what we can do and what the plan is going to be.”
Ms McInnis said her group’s focus will be on left over damage from Post-Topical Storm Dorian.
“We think there’s going to be a lot of clean up in the streams and brooks and we’re just take it from there,” she said.
Two other potential projects for the Tignish Watershed group could include planting a pollinator gardens at Arsenault’s Pond and planting 200 trees to replace those blown down by Dorian last fall.
Mr Lane said his association begins the season with their annual assessment of streams and brooks in the area.
“That usually takes a few weeks because there’s over a 100 kilometres of streams,” he said. “After that we start our projects.”
Mr Lane said those projects include work that is being done over multiple years and others that are currently scheduled to be completed specifically for this year.
“We are definitely ready to get started,” he said.
