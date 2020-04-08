Give yourself Credit!
If you are staying positive in this uncertain world right now: Give yourself credit
If you are doing what we all have to do to beat this virus: Give yourself credit
If you are doing any kind of exercise or activity to be pro-active with your health and wellness: Give yourself credit
If you are making the right choices with nutrition to nourish your body and give it what it needs to be at its best: Give yourself credit
If you have children and are doing your best to be a positive role model by encouraging them to be active and eat healthy; Give yourself credit
If you can find a balance between work, family, friends and time for yourself; Give yourself credit
If you give it all you got when you hit the gym and train progressively and smart: Give yourself credit
If you encourage beginners and people who are just beginning their fitness journey; Give yourself credit
If you live in the present, value your friends, family and current life but always look for opportunities to be a better you; Give yourself credit
If you get that workout in on those occasional days where your super busy and the couch sounds better than the gym; Give yourself credit
If you are knowingly or unknowingly someone’s mentor in the gym or in life; Give yourself credit
If you see the good in peoples accomplishments and efforts; Give yourself credit
If you respect your people and your surroundings; Give yourself credit
If you are always hungry to learn, to grow, to improve; Give yourself credit
If you have been training longer than 10 years and the fire is still burning strong; Give yourself credit
If you were active today in these times of self isolation; Give yourself credit
Love yourself: Give yourself credit!
