Services at St Anthony’s Catholic Parish Church in Woodstock will resume now that public health officials have eased restrictions around large gatherings.
“Everybody is looking forward to coming back together,” said Father Danny Wilson. “Besides worshipping the Lord, it’s a time of fellowship too.”
Under Phase 4 of the government’s Renew PEI, Together Plan, large organized indoor and outdoor gatherings of no more than 50 people are now allowed, including worship services.
Multiple gatherings up to a maximum of 100 people can be held for facilities with separate rooms or large spaces that can accommodate more than one gathering at a time. An operational plan is required and social distancing measures have to be implemented.
Following the protocols of the Diocese of Charlottetown and the province, St Anthony’s will hold four masses, two Saturday and two Sunday, with 50 parishioners each.
“We had to mark off the pews, making sure everybody is keeping their distance, and we have to sanitize the church after every service,” explained Father Wilson.
Not all churches are resuming services immediately though, while others are weighing their options.
The O’Leary - West Cape Pastoral Charge of the United Church of Canada, a five church pastoral charge serving the communities of O’Leary, Brae, Cape Wolfe, Glenwood and West Devon, is working on their operational plan, but more than likely church services will not be resuming until at least the fall.
“Part of the problem is with the different protocols and safeguards that we have to put into place, with organizing cleaning teams, making sure we have a contact list and to make sure there’s six feet all a way around between people or family bubbles,” said Reverend Bethe Benjamin Cameron. “It doesn’t allow a whole lot into our churches just because of the various sizes.”
The reverend did find a recent meeting between Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison and PEI clergy members helpful in understanding how the province has been approaching the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
“To hear some of the strategies and why we are doing things the way we are doing them, it all made sense, but we are erring on the side of caution because we really would be devastated if our church became an epicenter,” she said.
The Alberton Baptist Church recently organized a successful outdoor drive-in worship service in the parking lot of their building two Sundays ago, where attendees could listen to the service through their vehicle’s radio.
“People were able to stay in their car and sing and hear the message,” said Pastor Ross Morrison. “People absolute loved it.”
The church is trying to decide if they would continue with that type of service or begin having services inside their building again. The church could be setup to accommodate two groups, with 50 people in the sanctuary while another group is in the building’s gym area.
“The drive-in service was received so will, we’re just wondering if we might do a few more of those, but we will definitely be meeting in some way on Sunday, whether we do the 100 inside or we go with another drive-in service,” said Pastor Morrison.
Like both Father Wilson and Pastor Morrison, Rev. Benjamin Cameron has been holding services online and the pastoral charge is hoping to organize their own outdoor drive-in type service soon.
“We are going forward the best we can and finding new and imaginative ways to be the church and recognize it’s just not about the building,” she said. “We are the church inside and outside our building.”
