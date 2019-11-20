The proposed West Point to New Brunswick ferry service will be operating in time to accommodate part of next year’s tourist traffic from the mainland to Prince Edward Island, it was announced by Keith Matheson, secretary of West Point Ferries Ltd yesterday (18 December 1946).
The announcement revealed promoters of the new service are now assured of their ability to purchase two ships in Virginia USA, suitable in every respect for ferries to ply between West Point in Prince County and the New Brunswick port of Buctouche.
Mr. Stanford Phillips, prominent business man of O’Leary, and Mr. Wilfred Tanton, Mayor of Alberton, are among those actively engaged in promoting the project. - The Guardian December 19, 1946.
The two American ships to be used as ferries are 203 ft. long with a beam of more than 26 ft. and a draught of only seven and a half ft. The shallow draught makes the ships ideal for that particular route since the expense of dock construction will not be nearly so great where extensive dredging is necessary. Each ship will be capable of carrying twenty automobiles and six large trucks on each passage across the Strait.
The distance between West Point and Buctouche is but seventeen miles or approximately the same length as the Wood Islands-Caribou route. Promoters of the service state the new route will have a natural advantage, not possessed by any other Island-to-the-mainland service. Slightly north of a straight line drawn between West Point and Buctouche there is a stretch of comparatively shoal water running in a north-westerly southeasterly direction. This natural stretch of shoal water serves as a natural breakwater for ships sailing through the Strait, especially for those vessels entering the Strait between Escuminac and North Cape during the fall months when heavy westerly winds are prevalent in that region.
It is expected the inauguration of such a route will open the resources of northern New Brunswick to P. E. Island farmers desiring quick purchases of lumber, lime and other basic commodities essential to the West Prince economy. In return, it is said, the establishment of the new ferry service will greatly assist in relieving the fall congestion of Island produce, such as the potato crop, awaiting shipment before the cold weather sets in.”
Favorably inclined
The promoters of the new ferry service have, it is understood, met with a favourable reception from the Departments of the Federal Government which have some measure of supervision and authority over such projects. The Departments of Trade & Transport and Public Works have especially given sympathetic attention and consideration in the proposed West Point ferry service. So far as can be learned, all Island Members of Parliament have evinced interest in the project and have made, or are ready to make, favourable representations to the Federal Government in favour of it. New Brunswick government officials are also behind the project and the sponsors of the new ferry service have been assured the full support of the Provincial Government here.
Commendable enterprise - The Guardian
December 20, 1946
The West Point-Buctouche ferry service should prove of great advantage not only to West Prince County and eastern New Brunswick, but to the Maritimes generally. It will mean a third connecting link for P.E.I. with the mainland, supplementing the railway ferry service at Borden and Wood Islands”
The service, from the western part of the Island, will place us in direct contact with Fredericton and other New Brunswick centres, right on through Quebec. To West Prince all doors are flung open.
