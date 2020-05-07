A veteran Registered Nurse of 33 years says her chosen profession has been nothing but rewarding.
“You have total strangers you are looking after and they really appreciate what you do for them and their family members appreciate you. A simple thank you during your shift means a lot because you know they mean it - good things like that,” said Cheryl Hackett.
The Anglo-Tignish resident works mainly on the second floor inpatient unit at Western Hospital in Alberton.
From an early age, Ms Hackett has always enjoyed being around people.
“As I got older, the thought of helping and looking after people seemed to be appealing,” she said. “I always enjoyed sciences so nursing seemed to put all of that together.”
While nursing can be a rewarding career, like any profession, it has its stresses too.
That includes preparing a hospital for a possible outbreak of an infectious disease during a global pandemic.
“This is a first for many people to deal with,” said Ms Hackett. “It’s been scary, but at this point on PEI we’re very fortunate because things have been staying OK.”
Ms Hackett said, in preparation for any possible COVID-19 outbreak in the region, changes were made to her unit to accommodate potential coronavirus patients.
“It was very scary in the beginning because there were a lot of changes here in a very short time.”
“Hats off to management and the team that had to put all the changes in place because once things started changing, they put in long hours.”
While the nursing staff adjusted to new protocols, the bigger changes were made to the hospital’s main entrance and the ER.
“We’re creatures of habit and when you’re used to doing something for so long and then all that is upside down, it’s stressful,” she said.
Ms Hackett said going to work during a pandemic is how the province’s health care workers support fellow Islanders.
“We’re a small island and our hospital and health care is one big team,” she said. “You want to look after your Island residents. We’re here when you need us, that’s our job.”
Ms Hackett said the support shown to front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic has been greatly appreciated.
“We chose this profession but it is nice to be recognized,” she said. “I have to admit it does make you feel good. It kind of warms the heart a little bit.”
Ms Hackett said every job has its good days and bad days, but in the end, a nursing career is very rewarding.
“There are so many aspects of nursing now compared to when I entered it years ago,” she said. “There are many different opportunities. From my perspective, there’s a lot of good rather than bad, for sure.”
