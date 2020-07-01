The manager at the Canadian Potato Museum in O’Leary is looking forward to seeing what type of traffic the recently announced Atlantic bubble will bring to the Island.
“The museum relies heavily on tourism from off-Island to help support it,” said Donna Rowley.
PEI will begin to participate in an interprovincial travel bubble with New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labourer starting July 3.
The bubble means Islanders and fellow Atlantic Canadians travelling within the region will not need to self-isolate for 14 days.
Ms Rowley said last year the potato museum saw over 13,000 visitors, with the bulk coming from Ontario and Quebec as well as the United States.
“Obviously we’re not going to see anywhere near those numbers this year,” she said.
However, Ms Rowley is curious to see how much traffic this Atlantic bubble will generate for the local tourism sector.
“If most people continue to be cautious as far as hand washing and sanitizing and social distancing goes, I think this can work,” she said.
Despite the worries over low tourism numbers, the local traffic to the Canadian Potato Museum’s restaurant has been excellent, which has been open for take-out since June 1.
“We have always had great local support here at the museum on a regular basis,” said Ms Rowley.
For one of the new owners of the Briarwood Coastal Cottages and Lodge, the Atlantic bubble can only help the Island tourism season.
“I do think we need to move ahead, cautiously and safely for everybody’s shake, but we do need to move ahead,” said Lisa Reid. “This is a really good move.”
This is Ms Reid’s first tourism season on PEI. She and her husband Paul took over the Briarwood, located just outside of Alberton, in September 2019.
Currently, the place has a few bookings for the end of July into August, but Ms Reid is feeling hopeful following the Atlantic bubble announcement last week.
“I didn’t think anything was going to happen, so I will take what I can get for this summer,” she said. “It’s better than I thought.”
The owner of the Tyne Valley Teas Café is cautiously optimistic about the travel bubble.
“I’m just hoping that people follow the guidelines so we don’t end up getting closed down afterwards,” said Carol Rybinski.
Operating on reduced hours and staff and already seeing a decrease in number of people visiting her café compared to last year, Ms Rybinski does feel the Atlantic bubble is necessary in terms of business.
“The bubble could keep us going for this year until we get through this,” she said.
