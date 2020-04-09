Kevin Lewis has been a truck driver for close to 20 years.
Currently, through the shipping company Day & Ross, Mr Lewis does deliveries for Walmart, making a trip to the chain’s distribution centre in Cornwall, Ontario twice a week. Once he has his cargo, Mr Lewis drives back through Eastern Canada, making stops at Walmart stores along the way.
“I usually do anywhere’s from two to five deliveries on each trip,” Mr Lewis explained.
As an essential worker, hauling much needed goods and supplies for one of the largest retail companies in North America, the Elmsdale resident continues to drive during the COVID-19 crisis.
With many provinces under a state of public health emergency, with governments asking residents to stay home and businesses to remain close, travelling through major centres has never been easier.
“As far as traffic, it’s been awesome, I can go through Montreal, Quebec City, with never touching the brakes, just continuing on no problem,” said Mr Lewis.
Reports of truckers not being able to access food, washrooms or showers while on the road over fears of COVID-19 hasn’t been Mr Lewis’ experience so far.
“I haven’t run into any issues at all,” he said. “The only thing is, you have to eat in your truck, but you can still get into stores, still get into bathrooms and the showers.”
A husband and a father to a three-year-old son, Mr Lewis is taking precautions, like limiting the amount of times he stops for a break. He’s honest in answering that he’s not too concern about catching the coronavirus while working.
“I mainly do my own thing, hang out in my truck,” he said. “I wash my hands as much as possible... I don’t see a lot of people (out on the road) and when I’m home, I’m basically just home.”
Although, Mr Lewis admits the current situation has changed some of his behaviours.
“It is a little different,” he said. “You use to go into a coffee shop and if you seen someone there, you kind of talk to them or chat for 15-20 minutes, now there’s none of that. You basically just walk in and get your coffee and leave.”
Mr Lewis said his experience might not be what other truckers are experiencing currently during this crisis.
“I’ve heard people talking about it’s hard out there, and no doubt it is in different areas, I’m not sure, like my area is a pretty consistent run back and forth to Cornwall, Ontario,” he said. “I have never been denied a washroom or a shower yet or food.”
Mr Lewis said it’s awesome that people are still willing to help truckers like himself out during a time like this.
“I went to the Walmart in Moncton and they gave out a little bag with treats, like a bag of chips, a bottle of water, some sanitizer and a chocolate bar too,” he said. “I told them I really appreciate this and they said ‘No, we thank you because if it wasn’t for you bringing this stuff here we wouldn’t have a job to do today.’ It’s pretty cool that way, for sure.”
Travelling from PEI to Ontario has given Mr Lewis an unique perspective on how each province is handling the COVID-19 crisis.
When he enters or leaves the Maritime provinces, there are checkpoints, where he is given information on COVID-19. There haven’t been similar checkpoints whatsoever set up in the provinces of Quebec or Ontario.
“Coming back on the Island is probably the most informative I’ve seen yet,” he said. “When you cross into Quebec, they don’t even look at truck drivers, they don’t even come talk to ya, they just wave you right on through and when you come back to PEI, they actually stop you and give you the information. Ontario doesn’t even have checkpoints. If you cross from Quebec into Ontario, there’s nobody, nothing. There’s absolutely no signs or nothing. You come back from Ontario into Quebec and there’s nothing. But once you get down to the New Brunswick and Quebec border, there’s a checkpoint into New Brunswick out of Quebec and one into Quebec out of New Brunswick.”
Mr Lewis said there are checkpoints on both sides of the Confederation Bridge and a checkpoint at the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia border.
“It just kind of makes me wonder what is going on in New Brunswick, PEI and Nova Scotia that they seem to have such a strict handle on it, but you get into Ontario and there’s absolutely nothing... I kind of find that strange.”
When Mr Lewis is home he’s allowed to leave his house for essentials, as long as he’s not showing any symptoms of COVID-19, but like everyone else, has to practice social distancing.
“I just hope everyone stays safe and we can get through this and get this over with,” he concluded.
