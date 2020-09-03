After a wild ride from Dryden, Ontario to PEI during the heat of the pandemic in June, Dr Kory Jollymore, his wife, 7-year-old son and the family’s dog can now call West Prince home.
“It was an unusual and a bit of a logistically challenging trip across the country,” Dr Jollymore said, adding the pandemic hardly hampered his family’s decision to embrace the transition to PEI.
Dr Jollymore is West Prince’s most recently recruited family physician. He also has a special interest in oncology, the study and treatment of cancer and tumours.
He has done some supporting practice in the field during his time in Dryden.After self-isolating for 14 days, and a bit of time to settle into life on the Island, Dr Jollymore began seeing West Prince patients at the Alberton Health Centre the first week of August.
“I’m very pleased to be here,” he said. “I’ve hit the ground running. Everyone I’ve met, patients and my work family, have been very welcoming.”
Dryden, is a small city in north west Ontario with a population of about 8,000. After attending Dalhousie’s School of Medicine and completing residencies in Nova Scotia and Ontario, Dr Jollymore practiced family medicine and oncology for nine years in Dryden.
He has been dreaming of setting up a long-term practice in a rural east coast community, closer to where he grew up in the small town of New Ross, Nova Scotia.
“Rural medicine has appealed to me in terms of comfort level and sense of community and familiarity,” he said. “The area was always attractive in and of itself. The opportunity of filling a need in an area that is under-serviced was again a draw.”
He said now that he is back on the east coast, in the location of his choice, he has no intention of moving. He hopes to be here in the West Prince community for a long run.
With Dr Jollymore joining the West Prince complement of doctors, Paul Young, the Administrator of Community Hospitals West, said there are still three vacant positions within the area’s complement of physicians: one family physician in Alberton, one family physician in Tignish and one for a dedicated ER physician at Western Hospital.
“Rural health care takes very specific interests of physicians,” Mr Young said. “Monetary remuneration is one piece of the puzzle but it’s not the puzzle, it’s a cherry on the cake but it’s not the whole cake.”
“It’s really important that we do a lot of work to identify what the needs are of the physician and their family and what they are hoping to work in from a community perspective and a professional perspective.”
Flexibility offered to allow a desirable or acceptable work life balance, services and support within the community for the doctor and their family as well as community and professional culture are all huge factors that come into play when recruiting doctors to rural areas of the Island.
Mr Young said recruiting doctors to rural areas is more difficult than for more urban centres but he sees Health PEI working to promote all opportunities on the Island with a focus on best matching physicians with opportunities that are available.
As of August 31, a total of 1,314 people in West Prince were waiting for a family doctor, according to the Island’s patient registry. Of the total 13,364 Islanders on the registry, 224 are included because they are waiting for a different doctor.
Mr Young said a lot of recruitment effort is invested in introducing prospective doctors to the life and work climate they could join, building positive environments and assisting prospective doctors with their personal and professional transitions to the Island. But there are financial incentives for rural doctors too.
Apart from incentives offered to doctors Island-wide, with a three, four or five year return in service commitment, family medicine physicians are eligible to receive up to $90,000 should they choose a position in the complement that is located east of Montague or west of Summerside.
Editor's Note: This article had been corrected: The original article said Dr Jollymore is a family physician and an oncologist. Dr Jollymore is a family physician with an interest in oncology and has done supporting practice in oncology.
