Compounding the staffing issues at Western Hospital is the fact the Alberton facility has been down one dedicated ER physician since last April.
The administrator for Community Hospitals-West said the hospital has been actively trying to recruit a physician to fill the vacant position.
The ER physician compliment for Western Hospital is five - two dedicated physicians for the ER and three family physicians supplementing with shifts at the emergency department.
“A dedicated ER physician, in any given month, would do anywhere between 8 to 12 shifts, so they can carry a significant load,” said Paul Young. “So that means we start the month or the quarter or the year with quite a significant deficit of shifts that we need to fill with either other providers that are working in the department.”
Mr Young said that comes at a cost especially when a hospital is looking at filling multiple shifts.
“We need to have our physicians provide access to their offices in family medicine and primary care,” he said. “When we take them out of primary care in the ED then that compromises access on one end of the spectrum and those patients end up visiting the ED on the other side creating a significant volume challenge. So we’re robbing from one to provide for the other and that doesn’t work.”
Although down a full-time dedicated ER physician, the addition of two new doctors to the West Prince region in the summer who agreed to pick up ER shifts brought some stability to the hospital since August, the last time Western experienced emergency department closures. Those additions pushed the hospital’s complement to four out of the five required, but one family physician is about to go on maternity leave, dropping the complement back down to three.
That left the hospital with about 15 shifts to fill in December with locum providers and, considering the seasonality of the month, there was the additional challenge of local locum providers taking time off, explained Mr Young.
“We are doing everything in our power not only to find supplementary support, like locums, until we can secure a permanent full-time professional physician,” he said. “The predictability of vacation, despite months of notice, sounds like it be an easier task to fill, but again, when you are competing with needs right across the country, with limited supply of locums, it makes it very difficult to ensure we have every shift filled.”
The emergency department and the Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital were temporarily closed on three separate occasions in December due to a lack of physician coverage.
The ER and CEC were closed on Dec. 6, Dec. 18 and is scheduled to be closed on Dec. 23.
Closures of this nature at the Alberton facility are not new. Western Hospital experienced emergency department closures this past April and May and a series of closures over the Christmas holidays in 2018 because of staff shortages.
David Gordon, the mayor of Alberton, said he knows that everyone is working hard to fix the problem at Western Hospital.
“We’re all concerned,” he said. “We never want to see our hospital shut down in any shape or form. I am concerned about it, for sure, which a lot of the residents are as well, but they are doing everything they can to try to come up with a solution to fix the problem, but it can’t happen overnight.”
Mr Young said December, as well as the summer months of July and August, are often the most challenging times of the year for the hospital to ensure all their ER shifts are covered.
“It’s a significant challenge, but when you have providers right across the country taking time off in December around the holidays there’s an increase demand for locums,” he said. “There are not as many available this time of the year because locums are also taking time off to be with their families and celebrate the holidays.”
Mr Young said the hospital works with physician groups across the province on monthly basis to fill some of the vacant shifts with locum coverage. Mr Young added the hospital is working closely with the province’s the Recruitment and Retention Secretariat to address and identify the needs of the facility.
“We forecast them monthly, quarterly and annually,” he said. “Our physician groups are very accommodating to provide us insight in terms of taking time off, when it relates to educationally needs or just reprieve - vacation time, which they are certainly entitled to.”
Mr Young said even with months of advance notice it can still be a challenge to secure locums to pick up shifts because the hospital is competing with other locum needs right across the province and country.
Mr Young added that health professionals are entitled to their time off as it’s important to provide them with that work-life balance.
“Despite the effort from all our teams, it’s very disheartening when we are not able to secure enough support to have continuous access of emergency services in the area,” he said. “We appreciate what that does to us to provide access to the community.... We certainly do our best to ensure there is consistent access, but at a minimum, we make sure we minimize any interruption to access.”
Mr Young had called Mr Gordon about the approaching closures and assured the mayor, unless an unforeseen issue arises, that the ER shifts would be covered for the month of January.
“It is concerning to see your hospital closed,” said Mr Gordon. “Hopefully we can come up with a plan to help recruit more of these physicians.”
