Westisle Composite High School’s student athletes were recognized during a virtual awards banquet on June 8.
Christopher Ramsay was named Male Athlete of the Year while Flora Jane Gallant received Female Athlete of the Year.
Mr Ramsay was recognized as an all-star in both the Soccer League Men’s AAA Provincial League and Basketball Men’s AAA Provincial League. He was also named Most Valuable Player for both Westisle’s Men’s AAA Soccer and Men’s Basketball AAA teams.
Brett Corcoran, athletic director for Westisle, described Mr Ramsay as ‘a very well respected young man’ with ‘a strong work ethic’.
“He is an elite athlete in both soccer and basketball,” said Mr Corcoran. “Chris has developed into a great leader and overall community member. I have received phone calls from other athletic directors in the province praising Chris’ demeanor on and off the field/court.”
Rick Peters, Westisle’s Men’s AAA Basketball coach, said Mr Ramsay has all the intangibles that make him a great athlete.
“He leads by example, he works on his skills, listens to his coaches, hates mediocrity and does what it takes to win,” said Mr Peters.
On top of being named Female Athlete of the Year, Ms Gallant was also recognized as the Most Valuable Player for the Women’s AAA Soccer team and best new lifter on the school’s powerlifting team.
Dana Gard, the coach for the Women’s #1 Basketball team, called Ms Gallant a natural leader.
“She showed a great deal of determination and dedication this season returning from an illness a couple of weeks into the season and giving our team the boost it needed for a successful season,” said Ms Gard.
Mr Corcoran said Ms Gallant has a strong presence on the field, court and in the weight room both physically and as a leader.
“Stepping out of her comfort zone this year, Flora Jane participated in X-country, golf and powerlifting as ‘new’ sports to her, and did very well in all three,” he said. “She showed determination and work ethic throughout the year.”
Other major awards include Jayden Doucette winning the Contribution to School Athletics Award and Matthew Smith and Jackie-Lynn Arsenault winning the Sportsmanship Award. Three students, Dominic Arsenault, Mary Fran Williams and Emma Lee Lyon, were rewarded with the Heart of the Wolverine Award and Emma Palmer won the Allan Clark Courage and Determination Award.
