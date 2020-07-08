After a 16 week break as a result of COVID 19, the Western Region Sport and Recreation Council (WRSRC) is ready to resume the Win 4 All Lottery.
The first draw will be July 13 so all members are urged to get their Toonie paid by noon time on Monday at one of the 10 vendors across Western PEI.
The WRSRC board has worked to ensure all safety precautions are in place for the lottery count and are now ready to roll.
“We are happy to see the lottery restarting as it does so much for the Western community”, said Krista Locke Ellis, WRSRC executive director.
Fifty percent of the proceeds each week go to community groups and special projects, such as the West Prince Caring Cupboard, Community Inclusions, the Watershed Groups, and sport and physical activity programs.
All money stays in the Western Region.
As an incentive for players to get their Toonie paid and to encourage new members to sign up at one of the 10 vendors, along with the regular draw of 50 per cent of the draw, there will be a $500 bonus draw on July 13.
If a person is new, when they sign up at a vendor, they will receive their number they will then place a sticker on the Toonie with their number on it and place it in the blue Win 4 All boxes each week. The stickers are provided at the vendors.
The July 13 draw charity is Kids West.
“We hope to see all our returning players and new players back playing this week and helping our community stay strong,” said Ms Locke Ellis.
Following are the “Win 4 All” Lottery vendors: Tignish- Co-op Gas Bar, Harbourview Convenience - Miminegash, Profit’s Corner Ultramar, Elmsdale Corner Gas, Pat’s Irving- Alberton, West Prince Vide - Bloomfield, O’Leary Kwik Way, Ellerslie Rite Stop, Richmond Bakin Express and St.Eleanor’s Irving.
