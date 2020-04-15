For someone who has never trained before or who is now training at home rather than their favorite gym:
They may look at training as a job-I look at training as a privilege and am glad I am healthy enough to be able to do so
They may look at training as taking too much energy-I look at training to give me energy. Nothing energizes you like a good workout.
They may think training is mundane and boring-I see an infinite number of ways to vary my workouts and keep it engaging and exciting.
They may think training is hard and hurts too much-I see it as progress. You are in control of the intensity and the burn.
They may see training as a waste of time-I see it as some of the most productive time of the day.
They may see training as expensive-I see it as a frugal investment in myself and money well spent.
They may see training and a gym atmosphere intimidating-I see it as inviting to be able to spend quality time with like minded friends improving my health and well being.
They may see training as dangerous and high risk-I see not training and being pro active with my health as being dangerous and high risk.
They may see training as just a solo activity- When this pandemic is over I see it as an activity to enjoy with friends and training partners.
They may see training as requiring a high level of skill and athletic ability to participate-I see training as having many different levels. You hone your training expertise from participation.
They may see training as all physical-I see training as mind and body. There is a tremendous sense of accomplishment and satisfaction that stems from a good workout.
They may think “I can’t”-I KNOW you can.
They may think “I’m too old to start”-I think you are too old not to. The older we get the more vital it is.
Just my thoughts on training - its a great sport!
