Supporting local
On-again, off-again COVID restrictions and uncertain case counts had Christmas shoppers out early. A handful of eastern PEI merchants applauded the local support and although the week before December 25th was more quiet than usual shoppers made up for it early in the game. “People wanted to feel Christmas. They wanted it to be your ‘normal’ Christmas,” said Teri Hall, chairperson of Artisans on Main in Souris.
Curling events cancelled
Cancellation of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the Tankard was a blow to the Montague Curling Club which was on tap to host both events. “We couldn’t have spectators anyway, probably, because of the situation (COVID),” rink manager Larry Richards said. “It (would have been) nice to watch some good curling.”
Locked up
As was the case with a number of businesses across the province, The Eastern Graphic office in Montague closed to the public indefinitely. Production carried on though and the news team were still on the beat, mostly by telephone and social media. The public could still access the paper’s advertising consultants and reception carried on as per usual.
Region in mourning
Talented songwriter and banjo player Koady Chaisson passed away suddenly at his home in Little Harbour on Thursday, January 6. He was just 37 years old. He was a member of the East Pointers, an internationally acclaimed pop/folk group which also included vocalist and fiddler Tim Chaisson and guitarist and keyboardist Jake Charron. The music industry along with friends and family mourned the loss of this humble and caring individual.
Canine heroics
Buddy, a 6-month-old Golden retriever was a hero for alerting Caleb Foote to a fire in his home. The 11-year-old boy was finishing up his online learning for the day when the dog started to bark. Caleb heard a bang and when he went to investigate the garage attached to the house was in flames. Caleb and Buddy raced to a house nearby where neighbours grabbed fire extinguishers in an attempt to put the fire out but the blaze had already progressed too far. Caleb and his parents, Dwayne and Stephanie, lost all of their belongings as well as their home. The suspected cause was overheated elements in a fridge in the garage.
Doors locked
Closures due to COVID took a toll on community dinners, restaurants and arenas, among other public venues. Even the Rotary Gold Mine draw was on hold in an effort to protect the many volunteers who make the weekly draw. The province directed the Island’s fitness facilities to shut down until January 31, which according to some was the worst timing. “Mid-January, up until the weather starts to get nice again is our busy time,” Holly Isnor, owner of 3rd Degree Training in Montague, said. “We just have to cross our fingers and hope it is very short-term and members come back,” Justin Cheverie, at Eastern Kings Fitness in Souris, said.
Drama on the river
A community effort by firefighters, residents and some canine brotherly love saved a beloved family dog from the frigid waters of Murray River. Chris MacLeod was relieved and appreciative when 5-year-old Bear was brought safely back to shore. Bear and his younger brother Dasher had escaped through a fence door in their yard. Mr MacLeod’s third dog, Dozer, wasn’t found.
Lights out in nor ‘easter
A mid-January weekend blizzard dumped 40 to 50 centimetres of the white stuff on PEI. To add to the misery the mercury plummeted to below minus 30 degrees Celsius. A large volume of power outages were reported province-wide in the storm which generated high winds.
Manor beds empty
A staffing shortage resulted in the closure of eight beds at Colville Manor in Souris. This while at least nine individuals, in Souris Hospital, were waiting for admission. Questions on specifically what staff were needed were not answered. However, on the government website there were 99 openings under the category of nursing, two of which were for RNs at the manor. In the Patient/Resident Care Worker category there were more than 40 job postings. None of those were listed specifically for Colville Manor.
Fitness training turns golden
Chepstow bodybuilder Kelli Jennings-Dingwell’s passion for fitness earned her five gold medals at the East Coast Bodybuilding Championships in Bayer’s Lake, Nova Scotia. Ms Jennings-Dingwell was the only PEI competitor. The 52-year-old fitness trainer also picked up the trophy for overall winner. She had always been an avid gym goer and in 2005 a friend introduced her to the compeition side of bodybuilding.
FEBRUARY
Wasted potatoes
Kevin MacAulay of MacAulay Organic Produce Inc was forced to destroy thousands of pounds of potatoes that would have gone to markets in the continental US. The Souris Line Road farmer held out some hope his organic crop would be saved if the US border opened by March 1, but it took another month after that. The border was in its fourth month of closure and the PEI Potato Board managed the destruction of what was expected to be 300 million pounds of surplus spuds on behalf of the provincial and federal governments.
Rule breaker fined
Souris resident Helen Jeanette Monahan was convicted on two charges of violating the Public Health Act. She was fined $4,000 for twice violating COVID public health measures. There was a $1,500 fine for going unmasked in a Souris business on November 7, and a $2,500 fine for entering a Souris business requiring a vaccine passport on December 31 without a valid Vax Pass.
Group focuses on wildlife sanctuary
A non-profit group was formed with the goal of restoring the Harvey Moore Wildlife Sanctuary in Milltown Cross and ensuring Mr Moore’s legacy as one of Canada’s greatest naturalists. The Harvey and Dot Moore Legacy Waterfowl Sanctuary group was incorporated 2021 and signed a lease with the province, which owns the land, in early January 2022. Their goals were to make needed repairs, make the sanctuary more accessible to all and preserve the property for future generations. John Clements and David O’Connor were co-chairs of the group and were joined by Charlie Moore, Harvey and Dot’s son, as well as Sabina MacLeod and Bernadette Schmeisser.
Apartment buildings get nod
Three Rivers Council gave conditional approval to a pair of apartment buildings to be built on the Fraser Street extension in Montague. The buildings would have 12 units each, standing three stories tall and would be located adjacent to a number of existing apartment buildings. Councillor Larry Creed was concerned over the height of the buildings. “We seem to be getting taller and taller buildings, and I’m concerned for our fire department. We should be very diligent on this.” The vote was 10-0 in favour of the development.
Boardwalk to be extended
Funding to extend the Souris Gateway Park boardwalk had been approved and work was expected to begin relatively soon. The town in partnership with Friends of Souris Beach planned to extend the 1,500 foot boardwalk by another 450 to 500 feet. Souris Council was also informed the RCMP contract for the town would be less than 2021 following contract negotiations. The previous year’s contract was for $148,000.
Small town celebrity
The community of Murray Harbour embraced Oliver, a celebrity cat of sorts, who regularly paid social visits to a variety of venues around the village. He was a regular at the Saturday morning Farmers Market, enjoyed ceilidhs where he was known to take the stage on different occasions and was a fan of morning pickleball at the community centre. Oliver even had his own Facebook page. And when the feline urgently needed dental work, the community was there to help pay the cost.
Research new cash crop
Research into growing sweet white lupins was being done on PEI and across the country with the possibility it could eventually lead to a new cash crop. The variety of lupins is a distant cousin to the pink and purple flowers that dot the Island landscape each summer. It is an edible pulse crop, similar to peas or beans, that contains high protein and is a source of essential nutrients. Sweet white lupins were already commonly grown in Europe.
Wharf repairs cost $3.9 million
Long-awaited repairs to the Georgetown wharf at a price tag of $3.9 million were set to begin in spring. Part of the main wharf had been blocked to heavy equipment and the entire length at the end of Kent Street was to be replaced and made wider. Greenfield Construction, based in Miramichi, New Brunswick, was awarded the contract. Twenty-plus fishers use the wharf.
Food banks in stride with demand
The Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank and the Souris Food Bank were keeping in step with the rising cost of essential groceries. Shortages of some specific items created challenges but overall patrons who used the food banks were being serviced.
Meal re-start applauded
Volunteers with the Centre Point Community Meals in Montague were ready for a re-start after the public service was shut down due to an increasing number of COVID cases province-wide. The dinners were free and available to anyone who needed them.
Snowfall of revenue
Several heavy snowfalls played into the welcoming hands of snowmobilers and businesses that enjoyed the winter injection of open trails and extra sales. Sledders from across the Island flocked to the Southern Kings area to ride the trails and to patronize local businesses. One popular stop was Ocean Acres on the Fox River Road just outside Murray Harbour. The Deck restaurant there caters to sledders, as well as other guests, and keeps a trail groomed leading to the facility’s entrance.
Teed off at changes
Not all regular golfers at three government-owned courses in eastern PEI were accepting of changes to a pay-per-round membership structure. Long-time Crowbush member Bill McGuire, a Morell native, said the increased prices discriminated against retired seniors who have the time to play nearly every day. Unlimited rounds at Crowbush, Brudenell and Dundarave went from $1,635 to $2,500 or an $865 increase. There was a 70-round option, among others, priced at $1,960. The idea was to free up more tee times.
MARCH
Ukraine bound
The Souris community stepped up to help with the crisis in Ukraine. Toiletries, medical supplies, handmade quilts and stuffed animals, along with a wheelchair were just some of the donated items loaded into PEI volunteer firefighter Kory MacAusland’s truck to be taken to a cargo plane and/or a container ship. Mr MacAusland, with the Canadian Bomberos in partnership with Firefighters Without Borders, collected donations from across the Maritimes.
Seed growers left out of border opening
On a visit to PEI, Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau struck the death knell for the 2022 season for seed potato growers. Ms Bibeau told growers the US border would not open to them for at least another year, if not two. The US Department of Agriculture said prior to that the border would soon reopen to PEI tablestock potatoes but Island farmers weren’t too optimistic about that happening. One grower, Frank Power of Power Farms in Elliotvale, said he’d believe it when he saw it.
Best in business
The 15th annual Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards announced the 2022 winners and finalists which included: Chapman Bros Construction taking the Business Excellence Award; Butler’s Clover Farm, Community Impact Award; Souris Sauces, Innovation Award and Julio’s Fish Market for New Business of the Year, the latter being accepted by owner Julio Sanchez of St Peter’s Bay.
Miscarriage of justice
The Eastern Graphic and West Prince Graphic presented the first in a series called ‘Through the Cracks, a Mental Health and Addiction Special Investigation. The Week 4 investigation series featured Uneven Justice - Ages 8-15. In this issue Jason Sark had been out of prison for seven months when he learned the crown had successfully appealed his sentence. He was never notified of the appeal. PEI’s Court of Appeal eventually threw out the extended sentence, calling the lack of notice a miscarriage of justice.
Non-residents to pay double
The Town of Three Rivers doubled non-resident taxes in an effort to balance its 2022-23 budget. There were about 1,000 properties in Three Rivers owned by non-residents. The town took its lead on this from the province itself and other municipalities like Stratford. With total revenues of around $5.95 million, operating expenses of $4.4 million and a five-year capital budget that included nearly $3.4 million of the town’s money, the cash flow surplus came out to about $14,000.
GWBI expand in Brudenell
Construction of a third Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute dormitory to be built in Brudenell got the go-ahead from Three Rivers. The structure would be two-storey and replace the Lobster Shanty in Montague, which was condemned, as a residence. The new build was expected to house about 150 nuns with classrooms, washrooms, laundry facilities and a prayer hall. An accessory building which was included in the permit would include a 60-kilowatt solar array on the roof.
Sentenced to jail
Clarence (Chucky) Barry White of Dover was sentenced to nine months in the provincial jail and banned from operating a vessel for three years as a result of the July 2018 crash that resulted in the deaths of Justin MacKay, 20, and Chris Melanson, 59. Mr MacKay and Mr Melanson were on board the second boat involved in the collision off Beach Point during lobster season.
Shorefront shrinks
Shorefront property took a beating in winter storms with some areas losing close to 10 feet of shoreline. Norman Stewart of Wood Islands who saw a noticeable amount of erosion attributed it to a lack of ice buildup to protect the shore, heavy winds and rain.
Quick action saves life
Quick thinking by teammates saved 62-year-old Ernie Fitzpatrick’s life while he was playing hockey in Georgetown. The Cardigan man had collapsed on the ice and first to notice something was wrong was Ricky MacLean. Within seconds Kenny MacDonald and Jim Hatton went into rescue mode. Before five minutes had passed Mr Fitzpatrick’s heart was shocked back to life thanks to the quick work of friends and a defibrillator (AED) hanging on the wall just outside the rink’s canteen. Both Mr MacDonald and Mr Hatton are volunteer firefighters with first responder training.
Yard sale to take the stage
One of eastern PEI’s most popular institutions, The 70-Mile Coastal Yard Sale, was to be the subject of a play written by Cardigan native Justin Shaw, a comedian and playwright living in Hamilton, Ontario. Mr Shaw did a shout-out in the hopes of collecting people’s memories and stories about the popular event that typically draws as many as 40,000 people from across PEI, the Maritimes and beyond.
Free spuds
More than 5,000 Islanders accepted the offer to get free potatoes that would otherwise have been destroyed from five farms. Fill Your Boots, an idea from G Visser & Sons born out of the US fresh potato shutdown raised more than $8,000 for food banks and furthered the mutual appreciation between PEI’s potato industry and Islanders. Randy Visser, president of G Visser & Sons in Vernon Bridge, said he was blown away to see about 2,000 people visit his farm alone. They took away about 60,000 pounds of spuds and donated around $2,400 for Island food banks.
APRIL
Harbours plugged
Multiple northside harbours were plugged with sand or moss barely making them passable for the lobster boats that would see the 2022 lobster season start at the end of the month. At Naufrage Harbour, the moss was so heavy boats were getting stuck and causing damage to the crafts. It was a longtime issue and fisher Lucas Lesperance said it was an accident waiting to happen ... and “that’s probably what it’s going to take to get it fixed.”
End of an era
The late Charlie and Ruth Fraser of Montague had a passion for seeing Island talent showcased and thus created a venue at Pooles Corner that would see thousands of people cross the threshold of Kaylee Hall. After more than three decades family members involved in the running of the hall on a regular basis, who included siblings Gary, Charlene (Martin) Lorne, Scott and Randy, the Frasers decided it was time to sell the popular gathering venue. Among the regular guests at Kaylee Hall were Eddy Quinn and Fiddler’s Sons concerts, Saturday night dances, benefits, political rallies and family affairs.
Trash talk
Garbage was piling up at a couple hundred homes or more on Robertson Road and Brudenell Point Road since early April when weight restrictions and staffing issues caused Superior Sanitation to stop collecting trash in the area. Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle received at least a dozen calls from residents who claimed they weren’t getting answers from Island Waste Management Corporation. Spring weight restrictions were imposed in mid-March, but according to a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson, the limit was reduced April 7 to a maximum 10,990 kilograms gross weight due to pavement breakup on the road. To add to the issue IWMC had planned to collect trash in smaller trucks, but Covid-related staffing impacts put an end to that.
Brutal year for bees
A parasite wreaked havoc with the bee population on PEI. Veteran beekeeper Stan Sandler of Iris estimated at least a 50 per cent loss after opening about a third of his hives. Normally he would lose about 15 per cent of his bees over the winter months. Derek van den Heuvel of Murray River estimated he had lost 28 per cent of his hives. Bee deaths were up across the country this year and the cause was difficult to determine. Because spring came so early last year and bees were building up sooner, beekeepers may have been behind in their varroa mite treatments. Ways to rebuild included buying more nucleus colonies from other provinces and splitting more hives but taking the year to rebuild means beekeepers wouldn’t see as much revenue as projected.
New rec hire
Shawn Fraser was hired as recreation and events coordinator for Three Rivers. The long-time football coach and player in Kings County took over the position in March after previous coordinator Cathleen MacKinnon left for an RCMP job.
Helping Ukrainian families
A fundraiser at Montague Christian Church helped provide housing for two Ukrainian families in Poland and food for other displaced people in western Ukraine. The church raised more than $2,300 with the help of potatoes donated by Rollo Bay Holdings. On April 2, baked potato takeout dinners were made available for a donation. Pastor Paul Millar said some people also gave to the cause without taking food.
Shiny silver
Eastern PEI was well represented on a U16 provincial ringette team that brought home silver from the Canadian Ringette Championships. The PEI Wave with nine players from Souris finished with a record of four wins and five losses. Team members included Chloe Callaghan, Lilly Murphy, Maya Fisher, Sophie MacIsaac, Callie Veld, Addison Chaisson, Ayda Manning, Dayna Dingwell, Lucy MacPhee, Grace Trainor, Gwen Costello, Eva MacFarlane, Amadea Llewellyn, Ella Chaisson, Rayna MacPhee, Sophie Gallant, Bailey Townshend, Charley Lynch, Cassie Morrison, Ally Neale and Rory MacIntyre. Coaching staff are head coach Mike James and assistant coaches Stephen Dingwell, Mike Devine, Abby James, Maddie Fisher and Chris Gallant.
Lobbies for vision challenged
Rick Beck of Montague was lobbying for Islanders with vision loss to receive the best possible programs and services from CNIB. When Mr Beck was in his early 30s his life was turned upside down. In 2008 he was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disorder affecting the retina’s ability to respond to light, causing a slow loss of vision. At the time CNIB was working on a plan at the national level and Mr Beck hoped more local input would be accepted by the organization and programming would reflect on the needs of Islanders. At the time vision loss was affecting 6,250 Islanders.
Bait shortage
Spring lobster and mackerel fishers pointed the finger of blame at seiners for a bait shortage when the bait fishery was shut down by DFO. Stocks were critically low in Atlantic Canadian waters, a situation observed by more than one generation of fishers.
Virus threatens birds
Eastern PEI poultry producers, both commercial and show bird owners, were on alert since as many as four Avian flu cases were detected in PEI. The virus - ‘A influenza’ is a contagious viral infection that could affect all species of birds, according to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative.
Fill ‘er up on taxpayer's tab
PEI’s MLAs and government employees were being reimbursed the most for mileage claims ever. As of March the government rate was 50.7 cents per kilometre for the first 8,000 kms logged. The amount dropped to 48.2 cents for the next 8,000 and 45 cents after that.
Roll call numbers drop
The number of students and staff absent from Island schools was climbing. A typical staff rate of absence was 10 per cent but that number jumped to 16.5 per cent. Meanwhile student absenteeism was 14.1 per cent compared to 10 to 15 per cent. COVID cases on PEI were increasing since the start of the year and there was no sign of numbers lessening.
Excelling in 4-H
Daniel Naddy with the Millview/Vernon River 4-H Club was named Champion 4-H Showperson at the 2022 PEI Easter Beef Show. Madison Pirch, a member of the same club, finished second.
MAY
Food bank demand increases
Community donations and government funding enabled food banks to continue to support Island families in need. The Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Montague saw a 25 per cent increase in the number of clients. In Souris, government funding enabled the service to issue $100 gift cards to clients to purchase food. Meanwhile schools, churches, the public and Sobeys Second Harvest program continued to support the cause.
Fair gets back in gear
Organizers of the Dundas Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair were excited to be planning for the 80th year of the renowned eastern PEI event. The fair was shut down for two years due to COVID. The fair is attended by Islanders and visitors from across the country and there would be thousands flocking to the small rural community come the end of August.
Here fishy fishy
A Family Fishing Day celebrated the official opening of an $84,000 fish ladder in Roseberry. The third annual event was sponsored by the Belfast Area Watershed Group (BAWG). The Alaskan-style fish ladder was designed to help fish species migrate upstream to spawn via the south branch of the Pinette River.
Community garden grows
Plots in a community garden behind Hillcrest United Church in Montague increased in keeping with the spiralling cost of fresh fruits and veggies in stores. The garden previously offered 20 spaces for the public to plant their favourite crops and seven or eight were added to that number this spring.
McBurnie lauded for contributions to music
Longtime pianist Frances McBurnie of Roseberry was recognized by the University of Prince Edward Island for her 48 years of contributions to music at the university. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate at the 2022 graduation ceremonies. Locally Ms McBurnie shared her talents within the community while serving as organist and choir director in Belfast, Kirk of St James in Charlottetown and played for the choir, A Joyful Sound in both Souris and Montague.
Among the best
Kristina McLane was named one of the best teachers by the authors of Montague High School’s Viking Voice. In the final year of her teaching career she was a recipient of the Golden Apple Award. The award is given to Island teachers for their excellence in teaching by the PEI Teachers Federation and only a select few receive it each year.
Keep out - for now
Expansion and repairs to the Montague marina would see a parking lot and the popular nearby Confederation Trail closed to the public while the five-week project was underway. Brothers’ Machining and Welding in Pooles Corner was awarded a contract for $27,738 plus tax to create 40 dock connection assemblies which was part of the project.
In the meantime
Kings County Memorial Hospital would get a new roof despite plans to build a whole new facility. That project was set to begin in 2025 but in the meantime the roof on the current facility continued to leak and had been for many years.
Big summer of tourism
Eastern PEI tourism operators were optimistic that visitors would come despite rising fuel costs. Businesses were hopeful for a lucrative summer to recoup COVID-induced losses from the past two years. Among the newest challenges was trying to find staff to work at seasonal jobs.
Souris v’ball all-stars
The Souris Spartans Red U14 girls’ volleyball team earned bronze in the spring league provincials edging the Queen Charlotte Coyotes Gold team 23-22 in the medal game. Ellen Sweeney and Leah McCarville were named tournament all-stars.
Lobster prices fall short
Spring lobster prices fell short of expectations. Chair of the PEI Lobster Marketing Board, Charlie McGeoghegan quoted figures of $8.50 for canners and $9 for markets. Meanwhile some buyers were paying $7 and $8 but promising higher prices later in the season. As of the week prior fishers continued to get $10.25 in Grand Manan, New Brunswick and southwest Nova Scotia. Prices reached record highs at the consumer end of the supply chain, in grocery stores and restaurants. Meanwhile fishers were forced to deal with increasing costs of diesel and bait.
Consumers feel the pinch
Those same high fuel prices forced some lawn care businesses to adjust their own prices just to keep up. Keith Nabuurs at Kan Cut, a full service lawn care company based in Cardigan, had been in the business for 14 years and never increased his prices for the duration - until this year. The situation was pretty much the same across the board as diesel and gas prices climbed steadily.
Express claim top trophy
The Eastern Express U15 AAA boys hockey team claimed the provincial crown after they swept the Prince County Warriors 3-0 in the final of the PEI Major U15 league, winning the championship with a 6-1 victory. The club was 27-4-2 in the regular season. Eastern PEI players included captain Austin Walker of Montague, Thomas MacPhee and Carson MacKenzie of Souris, Aiden Wilson of Vernon River, Drew MacDonald of Peakes and Zach Clinton of Mount Stewart, along with Zach’s brother Nathan, who joined the team as an affiliated player in the playoffs. The team advanced to the Atlantic championship in Quispamsis, New Brunswick.
JUNE
Over budget
A marina upgrade on the Montague waterfront to create more dock space and install piles was close to $250,000 over budget. An amphitheatre and boardwalk were removed from the original plan and funded separately when the total price tag for the upgrades came in at $1,292,423. Monies for the project would come from the federal government, the Montague reserve fund and the Montague Waterfront Development Corporation. The town hoped the economic spinoff would be good for boaters and the community.
Splish, splash, cooling off
Youngsters in the Morell area looked forward to long and hot summer days ahead as they took advantage of the Morell Credit Union Splashpad at Rossiter Park. The park actually opened the summer before but its official start would be celebrated in 2022 with ice cream, face painting and bouncy castles. The Morell Lions Club was responsible for building the popular attraction.
Wait for name change
Abegweit First Nation was waiting for a response from the province regarding a name change for Savage Harbour. Chief Junior Gould said there was no room for derogatory language in today’s society and that included the names of communities. A spokesperson from Agriculture and Land said, “Currently the province of PEI is one of the few jurisdictions that doesn’t have a formal process for renaming communities. However, we have been working over the last number of months to design a process and that process will be released (in the coming months) when it’s completed and approved.”
A step ahead
Some eastern PEI restaurants were looking at the financial impacts of a phased federal ban on single-use plastic cutlery. Many local eateries had already shifted to plastic-free cutlery, take-out boxes and paper straws. Most hoped that as demand increased the cost to make the switch would decrease. The Lucky Bean in Montague was already offering bamboo cutlery and biodegradable take-out boxes rather than plastic and Styrofoam.
Senior students celebrate
Grade 12 students from across the region accepted diplomas and honours in their respective communities. Among them was Lily MacPhee, the 2022 recipient of the Governor General’s Academic Medal at École-la-Belle-Cloche. Lily was one of nine students to graduate from the francophone school in Rollo Bay. Lily also delivered the Valedictory speech to her classmates, an honour she shared with fellow graduate Carter Campbell.
Public foots MLA mileage
MLAs driving electric vehicles collected the same mileage as elected public servants driving gas-powered rigs. On top of visits while the House was sitting, they could claim mileage for up to five return trips per month between sessions, all on the taxpayer’s dime.
Game on in Souris
The Town of Souris was one of 41 Island communities across PEI participating in the Participaction Community Better Challenge. A free app kept track of participants’ physical activity and added it to the town’s total for a one-month period. A prize of $100,000 was up for grabs nationally while provincial winners were awarded $7,500 to $15,000. As of mid-June Souris was fourth place provincially and the year prior Three Rivers was awarded a provincial prize.
Mayor won’t re-offer
After being elected in 2018, Three Rivers’ first-ever mayor since amalgamation Ed MacAulay told The Graphic he would pass on a second run for the seat. He had made that clear when he put his name forward in the beginning.
Busy in the CAO chairs
Sonya Martin, CAO for the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings and Souris West moved into the same role in the community of Murray River when a vacancy was created with the retirement of Dianne MacDonald. Municipal Affairs asked Ms Martin to take on the extra duties, according to a Department of Communities spokesperson.
Gas hikes galore
Despite soaring prices, the King government claimed it would not reap a financial windfall from increased HST revenue charged on fuel products. When pressed to supply data to support the claim, a spokesperson for the Department of Finance said exact figures would not be available until the fall fiscal update. Between December 2021 and April 2022 the average price of unleaded fuel per litre increased from $1.34 to $1.71, according to Statistics Canada. In May the average jumped to over $2.
Biggest prize yet
Lester MacKinnon of Montague won a whopping $117,749.50 in the King of Clubs draw in Montague. There was only one card left in the deck so it was clearly the winner. Mr MacKinnon said, “It’s the most I’ve ever won in my life.” Within a few days of picking up the cheque, he had purchased a 2014 Buick and was eyeing up a new truck to match. It was the largest pot in the history of the joint weekly fundraiser hosted by Montague Curling Club and Montague Lions Club, which started in 2014.
Oddities in the ocean
Cameron King, captain of the Boughton Kings out of Georgetown, landed a bright blue lobster. He said it’s the first odd-coloured lobster he’s ever caught and his plan for the crustacean was to release it back into the water. A number of blue lobsters showed up in fishers’ traps that spring along with several that were two-tone with the colours symmetrically divided by a thin line down the shell from head to tail.
JULY
Ferry passengers and crew evacuated
One of the top news stories was a fire on board the MV Holiday Island which sailed between Wood Islands and Caribou, Nova Scotia resulting in all crew and passengers having to evacuate. The Northumberland Ferries ship was a short distance from the Wood Islands wharf when the fire was detected in the engine room creating large clouds of black smoke that could be seen for miles around. Two hundred and thirty passengers and 23 crew remained calm as they slid down inflatable ramps onto fishing boats waiting below to carry them to safety. The area remained closed for most of the day as firefighters from across Kings and Queens Counties worked to organize the passengers. The fire burned itself out and the ship was tugged into the pier the next day. All crossings were cancelled for several days following as the disabled ship began to list precariously at the pier. The 50-year-old ship would never sail again.
Islanders reach out
No layoffs were expected among the crew of the Holiday Island but some tourist operators in the Southern Kings area were concerned the number of visitors would drop with only one ship, The Confederation, crossing from the mainland to Wood Islands. Typical of the giving nature of Islanders Treena MacLeod who operates Treena’s Take-Out on the wharf at Wood Islands, provided food and beverages for all the volunteers who came to the wharf to help the stranded passengers. Megan MacLeod of Guernsey Cove pitched in as well offering a mom with an 8-month-old who were on board the ship formula for her baby. Those were only two examples of Islanders reaching out. Temperatures that day surpassed 35 degrees Celsius under a blazing sun so volunteers worked hastily to get the ferry passengers to their destinations since vehicles on board could not disembark for several days after the incident.
Search for replacement ferry
Transport Canada had already committed to replacing the ferry, with a 2019 capital budget commitment to procure two ferries to replace the MV Holiday Island and the MV Madeleine but the timeline for completion wasn’t until 2027. According to a spokesperson from Transport Canada the replacement ferries were still in the design stage and expected to use hybrid propulsion technology designed to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The search began for a temporary replacement for the MV Holiday Island for the rest of the season.
Publisher receives two awards
Eastern Graphic publisher Paul MacNeill was presented with a prestigious lifetime achievement award from the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors during its annual conference in Kentucky. Mr MacNeill became just the fourth Canadian to receive the Eugene Cervi Award, first presented in 1976, which honours a legendary newsman from Denver who consistently acted in the conviction that ‘good journalism begets good government.’ The first Canadian to win the Cervi was Graphic founder Jim MacNeill in 1994. Paul MacNeill also received a Golden Dozen Award for a column he had written on mobile mental health. The Golden Dozen recognizes the 12 best non-daily columns or editorials of the year.
Souris calls for building demolition
The Town of Souris wanted a derelict building formerly housing Leards Menswear demolished. The structure was designated as a Provincial Heritage Property in 2010 but had deteriorated into an eyesore. The local council was waiting for a response from the PEI Heritage Board in regards to the fate of the building purchased by Kier Kenny approximately 15 years before.
Dead birds on beaches
The number of dead northern gannets turning up on Island beaches had dropped considerably, but the most that tested positive for avian flu were found in the Souris area. Although Fish and Wildlife said the deaths peaked in early June, at least seven birds discovered in Souris and Souris West between June 23 and July 2 had tested positive. Five were gannets and two were common murres. Conservation biologist Garry Gregory said Fish and Wildlife officers had spent hundreds of hours responding to reports of birds washed up on beaches.
Golf at the Games
PEI’s golf team would be heavy on eastern PEI talent at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ontario in August. Sisters Lexie and Brayah MacDonald of Head of Montague and Caleb Drake of Vernon Bridge would make up three of the four golfers to compete. All of them played at Brudenell and Dundarave.
Eight teams enter Trixie tourney
The fourth annual Trixie’s Tourney, held on ballfields in Morell and St Peter’s was a great success for local organizations. $1,000 each went to local minor hockey, minor soccer and minor ball associations. Grad gifts for students from Mount Stewart Consolidated, Morell Consolidated and Morell Regional High School were also given out as were sponsorships for winter skates at Morell and St Peter’s rinks. Eight teams participated in the tourney held in memory of Ken ‘Trixie’ Dunn, a legendary builder of sport from Morell. All proceeds were geared towards youth.
Colonel pulls out
The KFC bucket ceased to rotate on top of the towering post in front of the Down East Mall in Montague. The fast food franchise had closed its doors for good. Kentucky Fried had been in Montague for about three decades.
Animal food costs up
Brudenell Miniatures Barnyard Zoo was challenged by rising feed costs. Owner Paul Matheson said every animal there gets a different type of food so that dismissed the possiblility of buying in bulk. Having everything from guinea pig feed to rabbit feed to specialized feed for the sheep and goats was necessary. The pandemic had also kept visitors away for the past two years but Mr Matheson was hopeful things would level out in the near future.
Gasoline rationing
Glitches in gasoline supply caused fuel to be rationed leaving some motorists without. The cause of the issue wasn’t clear but the problem could have been anywhere along the line: from tanker ships delivering gas to Charlottetown, to issues at the terminal, to issues with transportation companies.
AUGUST
Belfast on the move
The Belfast Community Development Corporation (BCDC) was in the early stages of drafting a proposal to build a health and wellness centre near Lord Selkirk Campground. Barry Galloway was the corporation’s new executive director and other members of the committee included Mark Booth, chair of BCDC, Garth Gillis, Matt Kenny, Trisha Viaene, Charlie O’Brien, John Rousseau and Monica Ross. The goal was to build an environmentally and economically sustainable centre that promoted local business but primarily, accessible health and well-being services from health care professionals to employment skills training, food sustainability initiatives and safe and affordable housing programs.
New event draws hundreds of fans
The Dundas Plowing Match’s 80th anniversary fair was well attended and a new event, tug-of-war, attracted between 200 to 300 spectators in the lead-up to festival weekend. Five women’s teams and three men’s teams faced off. Digging their heels in for a win were five teams, including one from Souris which was coached by Dwayne Lutz, the Central Kings Fire Department and a group of locals, mostly from Vernon River and Mount Stewart called The Hay Making Hogavores.
Teens grab Canadian dory racing title
Relatively new to the sport 16-year-olds Grace London and Ellen Moore, both from the Murray River area, captured the Canadian Junior Women’s Dory Race Championships in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. The teens first tried rowing when they were just 14 and placed third in the PEI competition against a junior men’s team. They were almost immediately hooked on the sport and looked forward to future competition.
MacDougall named MVP
The Kings County Baseball League held its annual awards banquet and named Ben MacDougall of the Morell Chevies MVP for the 2022 season. The Chevies were the regular season champs.
Blaze destroys millions of dollars of property
Twenty-five tons of bait were lost when the Machon Point Fishermen’s Co-operative ice and storage building burned to the ground. The loss was in the millions of dollars with equipment including three forklifts, a tandem truck, pressure washers and other equipment lost in the blaze. No one was injured in the incident and the cause was undetermined due to the extent of the damage. The structure was situated on Machon Point Road in Murray Harbour.
Waterway shut down
Stream blockages were deemed contributing factors in a build-up of algae in MacLure’s Dam in Murray River. The presence of blue-green algae blooms closed the waterway to fishing and swimming. The issue did not affect mussel or oyster growers since the algae generally occurs in freshwater areas.
Serious fish kill in Morell
The Morell River had similar issues to that of MacLure’s Dam. PEI’s freshwater fish biologist, Rosie MacFarlane, said the lack of dissolved oxygen caused by a recent heat wave was a factor in the river’s fish kill. More than 250 dead fish had been found within days. Most were brook trout, the river’s most common species, though small numbers of dead red-bellied dace, sticklebacks and mummichogs were also discovered.
Elites take bench job
High level hockey players Ally Clements and Jordan Miller, both from Kings County, accepted the challenge of coaching the newly formed Eastern Stars U18 AAA female team in the Maritime league. Many of the Stars’ players will represent their home province when PEI hosts the Canada Games in 2023.
Ag student wins bursary
2022 Souris High School student Porter Clinton won an Agri-Science Awards bursary. The bursaries are awarded to students who have a passion and knowledge of the agriculture industry by the PEI Agriculture Sector Council and funded by the PEI Department of Agriculture and Land. Porter had enrolled in Agriscience 801 program in the fall of 2021.
Million dollar expansion
A more than $1 million expansion to the grocery and hardware stores in the Main Street Mall in Souris was in the planning stages. A minimum of eight new jobs would be created following completion. The two businesses in the mall employed more than 100 people. Owner Alan MacPhee said the additions would almost double the size of the Home Hardware and existing grocery store.
Yet another roundabout
The province’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure planned to build a roundabout in Victoria Cross to replace a hazardous five-way intersection. The project is in the province’s capital plan for 2023. Area residents had been pushing for changes to the intersection west of Montague for close to a decade. This project would bring the number of roundabouts in the province to at least two dozen.
Daycare closure would affect many
The owner of a Fortune daycare announced she planned to retire from a 30-year career in December. Parents feared if no one took over the business, the gap in services would deepen in the area by more than 20 children. Local nurses, teachers, entrepreneurs and other workers would be forced to scramble to find alternate arrangements. There were already 86 children in immediate need of childcare in Kings County, according to the Early Childhood Development Association’s registry. Island-wide 1,124 youngsters were on the list.
SEPTEMBER
Most intense storm on record
September 23-24 saw the most intense storm to hit PEI on record. Islanders retired for the night on the 23rd, but sleep didn’t come easy, if at all, as more than 170 km/h north winds and heavy rain battered the province. The storm would change the physical face of PEI. Mature trees, ripped up by the roots, toppled, structures were blown from their foundations, shingles tore from roofs and trees crashed through homes and buildings. Electric wires snapped like tea twine creating tangles that would leave some Islanders without power for three weeks or more. Streets and roads became impassable as debris and trees blocked passage.
Fuel pumps ran dry
The storm created a nightmare for clean-up crews. The sound of generators and chainsaws was heard from first light to sundown as Islanders began the daunting task of clearing paths and attempting to put a massive amount of debris in some sort of order. Pumps at service stations were on a ‘wait your turn, and just take what you need’ basis. Stations repeatedly ran out of fuel to sell when tanker trucks became challenged to re-fill due to power outages.
No one could prepare for this
Islanders were forced to make do as a shortage of supplies, both food and building materials, became reality. Tropical storm Dorian and Juan warnings were in the minds of most but there was no tutorial on how to prepare for Fiona. Massive stretches of shoreline were literally gouged and washed out to sea and even riverbanks shrank back 30 or more feet. More than 200 power crews worked for weeks replacing broken lines and more than 500 poles. That number would climb as damage assessed in the early days revealed a much grimmer picture. Crews came from Newfoundland, Ontario, Alberta and as far west as British Columbia to help repair the damage. The military was also called in to help clear roads and address fallen trees on properties.
Struggles continue
Communities continued to struggle in the aftermath of the hurricane. Students at Cardigan Consolidated School moved to Montague Regional High as the roof on their structure was being repaired. There was no estimate as to how long the task would take. The evidence of fallen trees remained in many ditches and along roadsides. Wharves and structures that were extensively damaged awaited repairs or replacement as did barns, sheds and homes. Sections of plastic tarps were still visible on roofs as demand outweighed supply in the form of contractors, roofers and builders.
Yard sale best one yet
On a more positive note the 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale was declared the most successful in its history. Organizer John Rousseau said traffic at the Wood Islands & Area Development Corporation market headquarters was as busy as he’d ever seen, with a feeling “kind of like the old days” before the pandemic shuttered the event for two years. The sale typically draws thousands of treasure hunters from across PEI, around the Maritimes and beyond.
Abundance of blueberries
Blueberry growers in eastern PEI celebrated what many called the best crop they ever had. Benny Nabuurs, president of the PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association (PEIWBGA), said his yields were significantly higher than the last two years and were generally strong across the industry. Harvest took a bit longer due to the increased number of berries and prices wouldn’t be known for months after the crop was sold.
Staffing issues at Colville Manor
Colville Manor in Souris continued to deal with staffing issues which threatened the closure of eight to 11 beds at any time. According to Health PEI, an interim administrator had been put in place at the long-term care facility, which was built to house 52 residents, but for over a year had consistently had beds closed due to staffing issues.
Neighbours feeding neighbours
A community fridge was created in Georgetown in an effort to address food insecurity. The fridge, situated at the Kings Playhouse, was fully stocked with everything from milk, butter and cheese to eggs and bread when it opened. Funding from the provincial government through the Community Food Security Initiative would be used to keep the fridge and a soon-to-be-built cupboard for non-perishables stocked going forward.
Work-from-home trend continues
The civil servant work-from-home trend continued. The province’s goal of having one-third of civil service employees work remotely, something government officials had been keen on since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, was well on its way to being realized. The concept took a big leap forward during the early days of the pandemic, in both private and public sectors.
No word on ship fire
Transportation and Safety Board of Canada’s (TSB) investigation into the MV Holiday Island’s engine room fire and emergency evacuation was expected to take 450 days or longer to complete. “Rest assured that when we discover serious safety deficiencies during one of our investigations, we do not wait for the investigation report to make them known,” TSB media representative told The Graphic. No one was injured in the incident that occurred during a crossing in July and Northumberland Ferries Ltd was on the hunt for a replacement ship to be used as a second ferry in 2023.
Food bank demand highest in years
The Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Lower Montague saw the biggest increase in the number of clients in years. Typically 40 families reached out to the food bank on the first week of the month, but that number climbed to 67 families requesting help. The same situation unfolded in Souris where demand was on the rise. A slow week might have been eight to 10 people seeking help in the form of food. This grew to 15 and some weeks as many as 24 families reached out.
Erosion repair to cost $1.2 million
Repair to an eroding cliff off Breakwater Street in Souris would come at an estimated cost of $1.2 million. The amount included a temporary repair carried out in the spring when the bank came close to giving away. A long-term solution would be implemented to protect the street and the town-owned sewer infrastructure that runs underneath. No other details were available other than imported rock would be used in the repair.
East Kings Ex returns
PEI’s longest-running exhibition, the Eastern Kings Exhibition, founded before Canada became a country, returned. Planning for the 183rd annual event was in full swing, with two days of indoor and outdoor events. In the past two years the exhibition was downsized to feature only the outdoor horse events due to the pandemic.
OCTOBER
Still in the dark
A week had passed since Hurricane Fiona had pummeled the Island and the number of downed power poles still stood at 880 or more. A total of 150,000 poles are in service within the system. The biggest issue was downed trees and although power crews had already worked on hundreds of sites the damage was more extensive than anticipated in many locations. As of the first of the month 4,180 customers scattered across the province were still without power.
Bridges beyond repair
Creek Road Bridge and Rollo Bay Bridge were damaged beyond repair by the hurricane. Creek Road Bridge on Route 350 near St Andrews was closed due to a road washout and wasn’t expected to open until spring 2023. Rollo Bay Bridge on Route 330 had a culvert wash out and that replacement would take approximately eight weeks.
Bleachers topple
The grandstand at the Cardigan ball complex was left in a heap of tangled mess by Hurricane Fiona. The loss was expected to be covered by insurance. The damage came at the end of a season with record registration numbers for the Three Rivers Ball Association.
Elaborate landscaping plans
Three Rivers council voted unanimously to accept a tender of $28,425 for phase 2 of elaborate landscaping at the new town hall in Montague. The tender, which was one of only two, was submitted by RV Enterprises.
Undervaluing assets
Non-resident property taxes had previously been doubled by the Town of Three Rivers, as were hall rentals and now Councillor Alan Munro suggested the same should be done for boating fees, once again for non-residents. Coun Munro said, “We’re seen as a boating destination. We’re undervaluing our waterways.”
Cadets on the move again
After two years of challenges surrounding COVID the 327 Southern Kings Air Cadets were back on the move. The squadron would return under new leadership with Captain Kaitlyn Slade replacing Captain Ross Davies as Commanding Officer. The cadets were first established in Montague in 1941 and reconstituted in 1983 with a program that continues to provide area youth with lifetime opportunities that develop leadership, citizenship and self-confidence. The squadron’s official sponsors are Branch #8 of the Royal Canadian Legion, and the Montague Lions Club.
Family day park decimated
There appeared to be no end to the damage caused by Fiona and among the stricken areas was the always-popular Kings Castle in Gladstone. Early in the fall access to the property was prohibited due to safety concerns. The dozens of trees that fell in the storm have since been cleared away and re-planting could well be in future plans for the provincial day park.
Youths snag banner
The Souris Slammers capped off their baseball season with a U11 provincial championship. The team defeated Stratford Johnston to claim the title.
Bombers best in the KCBL
The Peakes Bogside Bombers defeated the Morell Chevies 7-1 on their home diamond at MacDonald Field to capture their second straight Kings County Baseball League championship. The title is the Bombers’ sixth in league history which is second only to the Chevies.
Off to the big leagues
Montague native Morgan Campbell saw a goal to work in pro hockey realized when he signed on with the Charlotte Checkers, an American League affiliate of the Florida Panthers. Mr Campbell studied kinesiology and leisure management and will work with both teams as a strength and conditioning coach. Prior to this assignment he was a Cape Breton University athletics staff member for a brief period.
Shortage of children’s Tylenol
Local pharmacies couldn’t predict when a summer-long shortage of children’s Tylenol and other pain relief alternatives would improve. Pharmacists and store owners said the issue was with the manufacturer, not the company and they were at the mercy of suppliers to distribute a few bottles here and there when available.
Escapes serious injury
Graphic staffer Rachel Collier and two passengers in her vehicle came away from a collision with a moose in New Brunswick without serious injuries. The trio were on their way to Halifax and just after dark the moose came out of nowhere, colliding with their vehicle. The trio managed to drive to a relative’s home in Sackville and the fate of the moose is unknown as it appeared to wander off into the woods.
NOVEMBER
Rising prices strain budgets
Yo-yo prices of home heating furnace oil were frustrating a single mom of two children in Souris. On November 5 the cost on PEI was $1.97 cents per litre. By November 11 it had increased to $2.09 per litre. Then on November 16 it plunged to $1.88. Consumers couldn’t keep up. That expense along with increasing food costs and everyday essentials had many Islanders on edge as the colder months approached.
Holiday Island will sail no more
Transport Canada awarded the more than $1.6 million contract to dispose of the MV Holiday Island to a Nova Scotia company. RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd of Antigonish was the winning bidder at $1,656,970.31 with the tender awarded November 16. It was announced the previous month that the Northumberland Ferries ship would not return to service after a July 22 engine fire that forced the evacuation of more than 200 passengers a short distance from the dock in Wood Islands.
Woman attacked by dog
Kathy Currie was awaiting court action after being attacked by a pitbull near her parents’ home in Valleyfield. Fortunately a bystander was able to rescue her and her Goldendoodle Arlo, who was with her at the time of attack. Ms Currie required stitches to close a gash on her arm and she suffered cuts to her hand as well. Arlo also needed stitches on his side and he had puncture marks in both ears and one eye. Police investigated the incident.
Outhouse receives accolades
Johnny Outhouse was named the 2022 Souris Volunteer Firefighter of the Year. Mr Outhouse has a reputation for keeping everything organized behind the scenes. The win came as a surprise to Mr Outhouse as he is the one who orders the trophy prior to it being presented. The efforts of other members of the department were recognized at their annual dinner.
Iconic business celebrates 90 years
Stewart & Beck Home Hardware celebrated 90 years of serving the region. Three generations have run the business with two of them still there today: George Beck, now 81 and still working on his own schedule, and his daughter Melody and son Mark. Ethan Stewart and Cecil Beck founded the business and eight years later the store was destroyed by fire (1940). The two decided to rebuild and re-brand with the now iconic Stewart & Beck name.
Suspicious fires destroy vacant homes
Three unoccupied homes, all in the Murray River area, were destroyed in suspicious fires within a couple of weeks. Blazes on Greys Road and the Floating Bridge Road, which occurred overnight, and the third also on Greys Road were being investigated by police. Two of the properties were owned by the Moonlight International Foundation. The Provincial Fire Marshal’s office turned the files over to police.
Old manor to be demolished
The old Riverview Manor, now known as the Rosedale Centre, was earmarked for demolition by the province. The structure is more than five decades old and closed in June 2019 when residents were moved into a new facility on Fraser Street. Then the pandemic hit and the building was turned into a COVID testing and vaccination site.
Mum on vote count
The Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart chose not to release the number of votes each council candidate received or voter turnout, while the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings did disclose vote tallies but not the turnout. There is no legislative requirement for municipalities to disclose their voter turnout numbers, but it is in the public’s interest to know, said Tim Garrity of Elections PEI. Although the electoral body released voter turnout numbers for the five municipalities whose elections it ran, some smaller ones across the Island did not.
Patchwork of generators fall short
The province decreed that seniors housing complexes currently under construction would be wired to accommodate generators. However, Barb Clory, who lives in a unit in Georgetown, said that does nothing to fix the structures already occupied. Ms Clory said she is as prepared as she can be for a power outage but the province could do more to help. She lives in one of the 260 units across Kings County. There are only 26 generators to support 39 seniors’ complexes in eastern PEI. Some generators are used to provide power to more than one complex.
Ad hoc group discusses homelessness
A group of concerned citizens in the Three Rivers area saw a dire need for housing solutions for the homeless and those dealing with poverty issues. The group, headed by Susan Hartley, Nancy Malcolm Sharratt and Norma Dingwell called a public meeting where a discussion brought out a variety of short and long-term goals. The immediate goal was to help people before the cold weather set in. Ms Dingwell said there were at least 10 people that she was aware of living outdoors.
Open-door policy
Newly elected Three Rivers mayor Debbie Johnston proposed to create an open-door policy at town hall with regular hours after defeating Ray Brow on election night. She encouraged anyone with an issue or concern to contact her. The new eight-person council was made up of four incumbents, one former councillor and three newcomers.
Volunteers caught off guard
Some fire chiefs across the Island claimed they were not consulted about the province’s plan to send each department up to 15 generators to be used at their discretion. Some fire halls would not have space to store the machines and the plan would put the onus on the volunteer departments to maintain and distribute the generators. Many felt it was a good idea if properly executed but nonetheless concerns remained. Fire departments didn’t learn about the plan until a few hours before it was announced to the public.
Headstones smashed in hurricane
The historic Holy Trinity Anglican Church Cemetery in Georgetown took a hit during Hurricane Fiona with headstones and an iron fence damaged in the storm. As many as four or five of the more than 100 grave markers were smashed from the wind, flying debris or toppled trees. Trees were ripped out by the roots leaving unsightly and dangerous stumps. Some of the stones date back to the early to mid-1800s.
DECEMBER
Nay to windmills
The Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings Council proposed to ban wind farm development east of Elmira in a draft of the community’s official plan. If approved by council in the new year it could put to rest a contentious 30-megawatt wind project proposed by the PEI Energy Corporation. Community members had until the end of December to provide input.
Power upgrade for the rink
Three Rivers council awarded a tender for electrical upgrades at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre to allow its new generator to be installed. The vote was unanimous at a November 28 special meeting to award the contract to AMAC Electric for $83,760 plus HST, coming in slightly under the $88,000 quoted by Hansen Electric. The generator was ordered so the arena could be used as a warming centre and avoid a repeat of the ice melting as it did after Hurricane Fiona in September. The generator is expected to arrive in May 2023.
Curling club goes high-tech
The Icemaker’s Mistress, an app used to regulate temperature and humidity, was obtained by Montague Curling Club to allow manager Larry Richards control over each ice sheet remotely. It was part of a $264,000 renovation project to upgrade the facility before hosting the Canada Games, in February 2023.
Community dinners return
A weekly community meal was revived in Montague with Anne Van Donkersgoed at Montague Bible Fellowship saying they were ready to host again after a few years of St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church hosting. The meals which will continue into the new year are offered every Tuesday, with drop-in for coffee or tea between 4 to 6 pm and the hot meal from 5 till 6 at the Sackville Street church.
New rink manager
Adam Martell was hired as a manager trainee at Three Rivers Sportsplex to take over next season for retiring manager Benji Stevens. Mr Martell, a Georgetown native, said he was happy to be returning to the job he held two decades prior for a season. Returning to the Sportsplex is an idea he had batted around for a few years.
Province still tweeting
PEI political parties and government departments were quietly mulling over whether to continue using Twitter, the social media platform that has endured several controversies following Elon Musk’s purchase earlier in the fall. A spokesperson for the province said there were no plans for the province or cabinet ministers to pay to keep their verified account should Twitter change policies.
Doctors by the numbers
Numbers showed that in 2022 there was a family doctor for every 1,354 Islanders. Yet, 26,000 names remained on a waiting list and if the number of family doctors had increased slightly, access to care still came up short. Another complicating factor was PEI’s rising population, estimated by Statistics Canada to be 170,688 in July 2022, up by 6,370 compared to 2020.
Poppy sales exceed $14,694
The 2022 Poppy Campaign for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #8 in Montague raised just over $14,694 destined to support those veterans and their families who may require financial assistance. Annually, monies taken in go into the Poppy Trust Account which is tightly controlled and separate from the Legion general account. They may not be used for any purpose other than those stipulated in the general bylaws of the Royal Canadian Legion.
Thumbs down to gun law changes
PEI’s recreational shooting groups were concerned the government had their sport in its sights with proposed amendments to the federal government’s Firearms Act, Bill C-21, which would ban several types of firearms. Nelline Cronje of O’Leary, a member of the Women Shooters of PEI, was concerned law-abiding Canadians would be forced to give up their firearms and their recreational sport. Kent MacRae of Cardigan, a member of the PEI Rifle Association echoed Ms Cronje’s concerns.
Snow removal costs jump
The Town of Souris approved a contract that would see them pay $10,000 more for snow clearing in 2022-23. Just in time for the first major storm that dumped more than 20 cm of snow in some parts of eastern PEI earlier in the month, council passed a motion to accept a bid of $136,984.90 from Chapman Bros Construction for the contract. The cost included snow clearing as well as salt and sand. The cost of the salt and sand for the 2022-2023 winter season came in at $11,462.93. Council passed a motion in November to purchase the supplies from the province.
