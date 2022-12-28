JANUARY 2022

Supporting local

East Pointers

Music fans, friends and family mourned the sudden death of Koady Chaisson, centre, who passed away on January 6. The member of the East Pointers, a pop/folk trio was 37-years-old. Other band members included Jake Charron and Tim Chaisson. Submitted photo
Delivering stone

Kaitlin MacDonald delivered a stone during practice at the Montague Curling Club. The newest member of the club had curled for Nunavut at the last two national Scotties and planned to do so again provided they go-ahead. She was studying at UPEI, taking classes online while staying with her grandfather Syl MacDonald in Souris. Graphic file photo
Hit the ski trails

Two of the many very happy outdoors people to hit the trails at Souris Striders Ski Club were Lana Chaisson, front, and Jeannie Roche. Ms Chaisson said she looked forward to another year of logging many kilometres on the groomed ski trail. According to president Becky Townshend 100 memberships were quickly scooped up . Submitted photo
Shoreline erosion

Norman Stewart estimated his Wood Islands property lost between seven and 10 feet of land to erosion during winter storms in 2022. Graphic file photo
Kings County Kings

Kings County Kings netminder Micah Pollard and teammates, from left, Brenton Cuddy, Ryan Stedman, Sam Hebert and Connor Gotell scrambled- to gain control of the puck in their own end at a game in Souris. The U18 Kings faced off against Pownal in game two in a best-of-three series. The Kings took the first match with Pownal winning the remaining two which would see the Red Devils advance to the next round of the playoffs. Graphic file photo
Cheque presentation

Peter Howatt, left, provincial palliative care centre manager, and Nancymarie Arsenault, right, executive director of Hospice PEI accepted a cheque for $54,250, the proceeds from the 13th annual Brian McGuire Memorial Golf Tournament (The Onion). Making the presentation at the palliative care centre in Charlottetown were Dr Mireille Lecours, second left, tourney honourary chairperson and Mrs Alycia McGuire, widow of the late Brian McGuire. Dr Lecours is also the provincial palliative care medical consultant for Health PEI. Palliative and hospice care each received $27,125 from the charity golf event held at the Links at Crowbush Cove. The Onion raised $498,950 over the past 13 years for the two health care providers. Graphic file photo
Music Festival Week

The week of May 2nd was Music Festival Week and was once again held online. Lauren Doherty, age 5, is shown recording her music festival performance. Her piano teacher was Claire Arthur. Lauren is the daughter of Amy Beck and Pat Doherty. Graphic file photo
Passengers rescued

Passengers on board the disabled MV Holiday Island were assisted by local fishermen whose boats were used to transport the ship's crew and all on board to safety at the Wood Islands wharf. Graphic file photo
Holiday Island on fire

The MV Holiday Island ran into trouble a short distance from the dock in Wood Islands when a fire broke out in the ship's engine room. All on board were rescued. Graphic file photo
Brad Richards

Murray Harbour’s Brad Richards was inducted into the PEI Sports Hall of Fame in a special ceremony at Northumberland Arena, his home rink. In this photo he waved to the crowds of people who came to see the Stanley Cup parade on July 28, 2015 after he won it with the Chicago Blackhawks. Richards also won the Cup in 2004 with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He suited up for the Dallas Stars, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings as well. Richards scored 932 points in 1,126 NHL games before retiring in 2016. Graphic file photo
Fiddlers

Urban Chaisson, Amy Swenson and Philip Bradley were among members of the Southern Kings Fiddlers who held a workshop in Montague. Ms Swenson’s expertise is in restringing bows. Mr Chaisson and Mr Bradley were showcasing the fiddles they have made and restored. All three took a break to play a tune together. Graphic file photo
selling apples

Siblings, from the left, Alexis, age 8, Tessa, 3 and 6-year-old Joseph Steenbruggen sold apples from their parents’ orchard, Steenbruggen’s PE Island Orchards, in Alliston. Like most Island growers the orchard was hard hit by Hurricane Fiona. The family was a fourth generation of apple growers who originated in Holland, then Ontario and now PEI. The youngsters had their stand set up on McInnis Street in Murray River. Graphic file photo
Makayla Gregory

Makayla Gregory fired a shot on net during Montague’s 9-2 win at the U10 level during the Montague Ringette Tournament, which returned for the first time since 2019. Graphic file photo
Tangled wires

Carolyn Somers of Murray River said a tree leaning heavily toward her home was part of the neighbouring parkland property owned by the province, and her power lines were tangled in a branch next to her home. Maritime Electric did respond but not until 11 weeks after Hurricane Fiona to fix her wires and trim some branches. The tree, however, was still leaning in late December. Graphic file photo
Monica MacPhee

Monica MacPhee was delighted to get a share of the treats handed out at the annual Souris Christmas tree lighting at CN Park in Souris in late November. Carol Cadena and Jeannie Roche are in the background handing out hot chocolate and cookies. Graphic file photo

