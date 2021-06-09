One thing the pandemic is teaching us is we don’t need to go back to our old ways, and we should resist the urge to fall back into destructive patterns of behaviour. All over the world, people are creating new visions of how they want to live, and how to reduce the damage we do to the environment.
We hear a lot of talk lately about the loss of forests on Prince Edward Island and what to do about it. Tree planting will never be a substitute for forest conservation, but done wisely, it has a critical role to play in improving the diversity, value, and resiliency of our forests.
The province has an incredible opportunity to not only increase forest cover but also create a legacy of healthy forests. Unfortunately, this will not happen if we just go back to putting in thousands of acres of conifer plantations. We’ve been doing that for decades, and it hasn’t been working - not for the environment, and certainly not for the economy.
In 2019, Justin Trudeau promised that if elected, his government would fund the planting of two billion trees by 2029. Which should be a good thing, right? I’ve spent the last 30 years trying to get people to plant more trees, but unfortunately, Trudeau’s plan is keeping me up at night.
The promise of federal money spurring the planting of billions of trees without proper analysis is what got us mired in conifer plantations in the first place. Recently, noted academics and practitioners in the region have also been critical of plantations.
Dr Tom Beckley, a professor in the UNB Faculty of Forestry and Environmental Management, drew the wrath of the Irvings when he spoke about the borealization of Maritime forests - that despite the coming climate change, we continue to plant species such as black spruce, white spruce, and eastern larch that clearly will not perform well in our future forest.
In an article in The Examiner, Beckley was asked why people should care about this.
His answer: “Resilience, particularly in the face of climate change. If you are doing plantations that are 90 per cent or more of one particular species, that is genetic simplification.”
Nova Scotia’s renowned wildlife biologist Bob Bancroft had a recent opinion piece in The Chronicle Herald titled “Forest Plantations Defy Science.” He wrote: “Clearcutting followed by even-aged softwood plantings on former hardwood and mixed hardwood-softwood sites severely degrades these sites over a short period of time. The resulting ecological imbalance promotes pest infestations, disease, vulnerability to strong winds and stresses caused by hot, dry weather.”
As Bancroft points out, “The only reason for using the plantation approach on public (Crown) lands is entirely economic - quick and easy fibre extraction for short-term, private profits. Such a fast return is sanctioned only when economic goals remain a focus unfettered by ecological literacy. What makes it possible are public subsidies that include nursery production, planting, herbicides, thinning treatments and even road-building. Ecological expenses are ignored, while the legacy of severely impoverished sites persists for generations.”
Planting millions of trees just because there are federal dollars flowing for the initiative will only get us more and more conifer plantations. The provincial government’s current practice of planting 1,000 trees per acre is an easy way to build up numbers if you don’t care about the health of the forests.
But there is a much better way to plant millions of trees without further degrading Island forests. The solution is to plant a mix of native tree species on the tens of thousands of acres of degraded woodland in the province, as well as on land that could be growing trees instead of grasses. Working with the natural regeneration and selectively planting species such as red oak and white pine is the first step in restoring healthy Island forests.
An ecologically sound plan would first target land controlled by those committed to keeping it in forest. This starts with the province itself, and includes Parks Canada, schools, the Island Nature Trust, the Nature Conservancy of Canada, and the Environmental Coalition of PEI’s Macphail Woods. Then work with watershed groups, Island Trails, and private landowners to plant land with protective covenants.
There are many private landowners who would welcome such a program, even if they had to make long-term commitments to keeping their forests intact. The future forests could be sustainably harvested, but they would have to remain as forests. We need to get away from subsidizing plantations that are only going to be cut or die after 50-60 years. That does nothing for long-term carbon sequestration.
These plantings will cost more per acre, and will need to be well planned, relying on trained planters who receive decent wages. But think of all the benefits that proper forest enhancement can bring - not only for ourselves, but for future generations. Imagine woodlands filled with a mix of long-lived, high value Acadian forest species - from sugar maple and yellow birch to red oak and red spruce. These would become invaluable areas for both humans and wildlife.
The provincial government needs to take the long view on forest management and carbon sequestration, and not fall into the same old trap of trotting out numbers of trees planted as a symbol of success. Establishing more low-value conifer plantations would be a mistake, going back to what we have been doing. We deserve better than that.
The benefits in increased biodiversity, improved wildlife habitat, carbon sequestration, valuable forest products, and green jobs would be immense. These things are well within reach. We just need to decide that they are important.
Gary Schneider,
Project coordinator,
Macphail Woods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.