For three days in March, almost 1,500 Grade 3 students from 60 schools across the province had the opportunity to experience a first-hand look at Island agriculture during Agriculture Adventure Days.
The sessions, one at Credit Union Place in Summerside and the other two at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, were the first in-person events held in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shelley Ployer, who is the Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month coordinator for Agriculture in the Classroom PEI, said she was overwhelmed by the response from teachers right across the province when she informed them the adventure was returning.
"I started getting back responses within minutes of sending the email," she said. "Teachers were just so happy to have this opportunity to have their students see agriculture up close."
In addition to the adventure days, March also featured representatives of the industry visiting 71 schools to read “Alex’s First Seed,” a story highlighting the important role worms play in Canada’s food system. Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton officially kicked off the campaign March 6 by hosting a reading at Belfast Consolidated School.
During Agriculture Adventure Day, students toured stations set up around the Eastlink Centre, moving to a new adventure every eight minutes. . The 90 minute event gave them the opportunity to pet farm animals up close, get a sneak peek at beekeeping and view some stuffed versions of Island wildlife, just to name a few.
"We really owe a lot to our participants," she said. "They have all volunteered their time and without them, this certainly wouldn't have happened."
Ployer said the idea was to give students a sneak peak at the diversity of the province's number one industry. While Agriculture in the Classroom does run more career-based programs for junior and senior high school students, she said obviously the aim of adventure days is give elementary students n introduction to the industry.
"Teachers tell us that while the students have an opportunity to learn about the industry in the classroom setting, nothing beats this hands-on opportunity."
She is hopeful the program will continue to grow now that it has returned after the forced COVID hiatus. The coordinator said adding a day in Summerside allowed more students, especially those in the West Prince area , to take advantage of the opportunity.
"The demand is obviously there and we hope to keep it going for a long time to come," she said.
