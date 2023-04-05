agriculture adventure days

Agriculture Adventure Days offered Grade 3 students from across the province a chance to see some farm animals up close. Close to 1,500 students from 60 schools took part in the three sessions, the first held since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For three days in March, almost 1,500 Grade 3 students from 60 schools across the province had the opportunity to experience a first-hand look at Island agriculture during Agriculture Adventure Days.

The sessions, one at Credit Union Place in Summerside and the other two at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, were the first in-person events held in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shelley Ployer, who is the Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month coordinator for Agriculture in the Classroom PEI, said she was overwhelmed by the response from teachers right across the province when she informed them the adventure was returning.

