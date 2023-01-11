On Tuesday December 27, 2022 at about 2:15pm an Ontario Provincial Police Officer was shot dead. By ambush.
From our action-impaired political leaders come these tweets: The Prime Minister called the news “heartbreaking.” “To his family, friends, and colleagues the thoughts of all Canadians…The Ontario Premier blurted in a tweet that he was “horrified by the killing of an on-duty OPP officer…”
Like cawing gulls in a swooping pattern, this refrain is all too familiar. Of course, they join us and grieve for family and friends, while at the same time consigning the problem to another day.
Our political leaders linger well beyond their once credible bloom and amidst the fog and mist of current political discourse, amidst baffling inaction, of disrespect, we are pushing our law enforcement officers towards the edge of an outcast order. Three other police officers have been fatally shot in Ontario since September.
Much has been written about the perpetrator, as reported, a repeat offender released on bail. That he had a troubled upbringing, that his biological parents struggled with alcohol and were neglectful, that his grandfather may have attended residential school. Written in one court document “A feeling of disconnect from family and cultural community may have been linked to your offending”.
Not linked to his offending was an ability to secure a weapon, to secure ammunition and with malice aforethought drive to a remote location with accomplice in tow, arrange for a police dispatch call and lay in wait for his intended victim. Severe emotional and mental health issues notwithstanding.
At some point early on we failed to observe and to adjust that picture frame hanging on the wall, at times tilting to the right, at times tilting to the left, seldom level. With bail conditions being either too oppressive or too lenient.
On the one hand, according to some experts, “It’s easy, in hindsight, to point to someone and ask why they weren’t detained, but the problem is that we can’t know who will do what with any certainty ahead of time. And the other side of the coin — the vast majority of people who are released who do nothing criminal while on release — is often ignored.”
On the other hand, this individual was being sought for months for various bail violations. Were adequate resources and infrastructure in place to secure his arrest? Apparently not.
There is a need in this country to examine the bail laws and policies thoughtfully, ignoring political expediency and partisanship. Urgent work that cannot be consigned to another day.
We shall judge our political leaders, not upon what they say in the moment, not upon what they tweet, but upon what they do. At least then we can feel a sense of equity, a sense that for both offender and victim alike, that picture frame hanging on the wall shall be enduringly level.
