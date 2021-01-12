We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

The 2020 O’Brien Awards Virtual Gala, honouring the best in Canadian harness racing, takes place on Sunday, January 31, 2021 and will be available for viewing on standardbredcanada.ca from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. (EST). See video above for all the 2020 nominees.

A collection of videotaped messages will be assembled in a montage that will be shown on standardbredcanada.ca a few days in advance of the Awards and from 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on January 31, to lead into the awards show. The Video Greetings Reel is sponsored by The Hambletonian Society.

Congratulations to all nominees, especially Austin Sorrie, Rachel Andrew and Gilles Barrieau! 

See the January 22 issue of Atlantic Post Calls for more on the O'Brien Awards.  

